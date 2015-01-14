版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 14日 星期三 13:03 BJT

African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 14

NAIROBI, Jan 14 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *KENYA - The Central Bank of Kenya's Monetary Policy
 Committee to release its decision on the bank's key lending
 rate.
 *GHANA - Ghana Statistical Service to release GDP data for
 third quarter 2014, and inflation data for December.
 *KENYA - The central bank to auction 182-day and 364-day
 Treasury bills worth a total 9 billion shillings.
 *KENYA - The energy regulator releases its monthly review of
 retail prices of fuel, setting the maximum price.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Concerns about the global economy battered commodities and
 kept Asian equities subdued on Wednesday, while the euro was
 pinned near nine-year lows as investors bet the European
 Central Bank was just a week away from launching a new
 stimulus campaign.                           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices slid in early Asian trade on Wednesday after
 touching their lowest in nearly six years the previous
 session, with analysts predicting further falls as
 oversupply plagues the market.                     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African shares rose more than 2 percent on Tuesday
 amid expectations that European Union policy makers will
 intervene to keep the euro zone from slipping into
 deflation, a move that should help to ease risk
 aversion.               
     The rand held its ground against the dollar on Tuesday,
 as strong metal prices buoyed demand for commodity
 currencies.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's naira          fell 1.4 percent against the U.S.
 currency on Tuesday, with no fresh dollar supply and after
 the central bank dropped a directive that had stopped
 commercial lenders from taking positions in the forex
 market, dealers said.                
     The central bank said that dollars bought from the
 interbank market can be held only for up to 72 hours, after
 which they must be sold back to the central bank at its own
 day rate, a circular seen by Reuters showed.                
 
 NIGERIA INFLATION
 Nigeria's inflation rate              was only marginally up
 at 8 percent in December, completing a second year in single
 digits despite a sharp fall in the naira currency following
 a devaluation.               
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a mosque in the
 northeastern Nigerian city of Gombe on Tuesday, killing at
 least two other people and wounding 14 during prayers, a Red
 Cross official and witnesses said.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        weakened on Tuesday, undermined
 by dollar demand from the energy, telecommunications and
 manufacturing sectors, while Centum Investments          
 helped lift the stock market.               
 
 UGANDA DEBT
 Expectations that Uganda will spend more than planned in the
 run up to an election due in early 2016, pose risks for
 investors who are demanding higher returns to hold
 government debt.                
 
 ETHIOPIA AIRLINE
 Ethiopian Airlines           is in talks with Rwanda and the
 Democratic Republic of Congo to purchase stakes in their
 carriers and manage them, its chief executive told
 Reuters.               
 
 TANZANIA ZAMBIA RAILWAY
 Railway workers on a key copper freight line between Zambia
 and Tanzania have gone on strike, halting operations on the
 loss-making route, the railway authority said on Tuesday.
                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐