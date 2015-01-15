版本:
African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 15

NAIROBI, Jan 15 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
 EVENTS:
 *Central Bank of Kenya to auction 91-day Treasury bills worth
 a total 3 billion shillings.
 *Botswana, Namibia and Zimbabwe to release their inflation
 data for December.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks pared earlier losses and edged up on Thursday
 after a significant rebound in oil prices brought a semblance
 of calm, but global growth worries remained after weak U.S.
 retail sales data compounded concerns over plunging copper
 prices.                           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Crude oil dipped in early Asian trade on Thursday after a
 volatile session the previous day, when prices rebounded
 sharply from near-six-year lows that reflected a global
 oversupply.                    
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 AFRICA STOCKS
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand rose nearly 1 percent to a month's high
 versus the dollar on Wednesday, driven mainly by dollar
 weakness against major currencies and supported by
 better-than-expected local retail sales numbers.
                
     Shares tumbled 3 percent on Wednesday, as widening
 concerns about global growth hit equities around the world
 and weighed on Johannesburg's resource-reliant
 market.               
 
 NIGERIA POLITICS
 Nigeria has re-registered around 10 million voters wrongly
 struck off the roll a year ago due to technical glitches,
 leaving Africa's most populous nation with an electorate of
 68.8 million, the electoral commission said on
 Wednesday.               
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 Nigerian security forces repelled an attack by Islamist
 rebels on the northeastern town of Biu on Wednesday, killing
 several of the insurgents, witnesses and the military
 said.               
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenya's benchmark share index          climbed 1.1 percent on
 Wednesday in one of the busiest sessions since the government
 reimposed a capital gains tax on Jan. 1, while the shilling
 slipped again to a new three-year low.               
 
 KENYA LENDING RATE
 Kenya's central bank held its key lending rate             
 at 8.50 percent on Wednesday, saying this would ensure
 inflation continued to fall towards a 5 percent target.
                   
 
 KENYA FUEL PRICES
 Kenya's Energy Regulatory Commission cut the maximum retail
 prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene by at least 8 percent
 on Wednesday after the cost of importing refined products
 dropped.                
 
 GHANA ECONOMY
 Ghana's economy probably grew 4.2 percent in 2014, its
 statistics office estimated on Wednesday, slowing sharply
 from previous years as it felt the impact of falling
 commodities prices and a fiscal crisis.               
     Its annual inflation was unchanged at 17.0 percent in
 December, underlining the fiscal problems that have prompted
 the government to engage in talks with the International
 Monetary Fund on a financial assistance programme.
                
 
 ECOBANK AFRICA
 Tumbling oil prices remaining low for a sustained period
 could hurt pan-African lender Ecobank          in 2015, Chief
 Executive Albert Essien said on Wednesday.               
 
 MOZAMBIQUE LENDING RATE
 Mozambique's central bank kept its key lending rate unchanged
 at 7.5 percent on Wednesday, saying this was consistent with
 meeting an inflation target of 5.5 percent and GDP growth of
 7.7 percent for 2015.                
 
