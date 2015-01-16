版本:
African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 16

NAIROBI, Jan 16 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *Bank of Mauritius to auction 364-day Treasury bills worth 500
 million rupees.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares stumbled on Friday and the dollar skidded against
 the safe-haven yen, after Switzerland's unexpected move to
 abandon its currency cap jolted markets already roiled by
 plunging commodities prices.                          
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent futures edged higher on Friday, holding above $48 a
 barrel on positive technical price momentum, although few
 analysts expect a strong rebound anytime soon as global output
 continues to outweigh demand.                    
 
 GLOBAL ECONOMIC OUTLOOK
 A sharp drop in oil prices and a stronger U.S. economy
 probably won't be enough to brighten the outlook for global
 growth this year, the head of the International Monetary Fund
 warned on Thursday.               
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 AFRICA STOCKS
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 The Kenyan, Ugandan and Tanzanian shillings are expected to
 lose ground in the next week after hitting multi-year lows,
 due to increased importer demand and a generally stronger
 dollar globally, traders said.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand retreated against the dollar on Thursday,
 falling as much as 1 percent after power utility Eskom said
 the national grid would likely stay under pressure for up to
 three years, pointing to continued depressed economic
 growth.               
     Shares rose more than 1 percent as mining companies such
 as Impala Platinum          were lifted by higher metal prices
 after Switzerland shocked markets and scrapped a three-year
 cap on the franc currency.               
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's naira fell 1.2 percent to close at 185.60 to the
 greenback on Thursday, despite the central bank intervening
 with dollar sales to try to prop up the currency, dealers
 said.                
     Also, Nigeria sold 72 billion naira of sovereign bonds at
 an auction on Wednesday, offering slightly higher yields on
 the debt notes to attract investors, the Debt Management
 Office (DMO) said on Thursday.               
 
 NIGERIA FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES
 Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves fell to $34.51 billion by
 Jan. 13, down 20.2 percent from $43.24 billion a year earlier,
 owing to drawdowns by the central bank to defend the local
 currency, the naira.               
 
 WEST AFRICA EBOLA OUTBREAK
 An outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus that has claimed more
 than 8,400 victims in West Africa appears to be slowing down,
 though the battle to contain the disease is not over yet, the
 U.N. special envoy on Ebola said on Thursday.               
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        inched down on Thursday in
 anticipation of increased demand for dollars from importers in
 the run-up to the end of the month when demand peaks.
                
 
 DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO POLITICS
 Opposition leaders in Democratic Republic of Congo called on
 their supporters to occupy parliament next Monday to block a
 reform of the electoral code they say is designed to keep
 President Joseph Kabila in power after his term ends next
 year.               
 
 ANGOLA FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES
 Angola's foreign exchange reserves edged up to $25.92 billion
 in November from $25.9 billion in October, data on the central
 bank's website data showed.                       
 
 ZAMBIA FUEL PRICES
 Zambia on Thursday slashed the pump price of petrol by 23
 percent and that of diesel by 28 percent following a slump in
 global oil prices, the energy regulator said.                
 
