African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 20

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
EVENTS:
NIGERIA - The central bank sets interest rates amid
sustained market turmoil. Some analysts expect the bank to
devalue the currency again to save its foreign reserves.
ZAMBIA - Voters in Africa's second-biggest copper producer
pick a new president after President Michael Sata died of an
undisclosed illness.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian markets rallied in relief on Tuesday after China
reported its economy had not slowed as far as many had
feared, a rare glint of brightness amid gloom over the
global outlook.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil markets dipped on Tuesday as China's economic growth for
2014 undershot a government target and hit its weakest
annual expansion in 24 years, adding to worries in energy
markets already suffering from slowing demand and
oversupply.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand fell the most against the dollar in a
basket of 20 emerging currencies in a generally risk-averse
environment on Monday, with a strike at one of the country's
platinum producers further denting sentiment.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's naira hit record lows against the dollar
on Monday before central bank decisions that analysts say
may include the second currency devaluation in two months
for Africa's top oil producer.
NIGERIA RATES
Nigeria is likely to hold interest rates at 13 percent on
Tuesday but increase them following February elections as
the central bank struggles to support a currency hit hard by
falling oil prices, a Reuters poll found on Monday.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling hit a new three-year low on
Monday, while traders said they expected the currency to
remain under pressure because a downturn in tourism and a
fall in commodities prices have hurt foreign exchange
inflows.
KENYA IMF LOAN
Kenya has asked the International Monetary Fund for a
precautionary loan of about $750 million to help it deal
with any future shocks to the economy, the IMF's resident
representative said on Monday.
ZAMBIA ELECTION
Zambia's copper industry, the spluttering motor of one of
Africa's fastest-growing economies, has been at the heart of
campaigning for Tuesday's presidential election and poses a
big headache for the country's next leader.
