African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 23

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: GHANA - Expecting the latest Producer Price Index data. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks extended a global rally on Friday after the European Central Bank launched a landmark bond-buying stimulus programme that buoyed investors' risk appetite, drove bonds higher and left the euro pinned near 11-year lows. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices jumped in Asian trading on Friday as news of the death of Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah added to uncertainty in energy markets already facing some of the biggest shifts in decades. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICAN CURRENCIES Nigeria's naira is expected to lose more ground next week, hit by the slide in crude prices and a decline in dollar liquidity, while other African currencies are likely to remain on the back foot unless their respective central banks intervene. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand powered to its firmest in nearly 18 months against the euro on Thursday and notched up a 6-week high against the dollar after the European Central Bank unveiled a 60 billion euro-a-month asset purchase programme to boost growth. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira recovered from record lows hit this week after the central bank increased forex trading limits and sold dollars to commercial lenders on Thursday, dealers said. NIGERIA ELECTION Nigeria should delay next month's elections to give organisers more time to distribute millions of biometric ID cards to voters, the country's top security official said on Thursday. NIGERIA INSURGENCY Nigeria's campaign against Islamist Boko Haram insurgents is being hampered by "cowards" in its armed forces, its presidential security adviser said in a rare public sign of high-level unhappiness with the effort. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling edged down against the dollar on Thursday, though traders said they saw signs of the currency strengthening in the coming days with more dollars coming into the market. Stocks were up. KENYA TREASURIES The average weighted yield on Kenya's 91-day Treasury bill rose to 8.684 percent at auction on Thursday from 8.601 percent last week, the central bank said. ZAMBIA ELECTION Zambia's ruling party presidential candidate Edgar Lungu took a slim lead over his rival Hakainde Hichilema after votes from more than half of constituencies were counted, the electoral commission said on Thursday. UGANDA CURRENCY Uganda's central bank on Thursday sold an undisclosed amount of dollars for a fifth time this month to slow the shilling's depreciation after the local currency came under pressure from heavy dollar demand. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on