版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 23日 星期五 13:31 BJT

African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 23

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 GHANA - Expecting the latest Producer Price Index data.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks extended a global rally on Friday after the
 European Central Bank launched a landmark bond-buying
 stimulus programme that buoyed investors' risk appetite,
 drove bonds higher and left the euro pinned near 11-year
 lows.
            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices jumped in Asian trading on Friday as news of the
 death of Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah added to uncertainty
 in energy markets already facing some of the biggest shifts
 in decades.
      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICAN CURRENCIES
 Nigeria's naira is expected to lose more ground next week,
 hit by the slide in crude prices and a decline in dollar
 liquidity, while other African currencies are likely to
 remain on the back foot unless their respective central
 banks intervene.
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand powered to its firmest in nearly 18
 months against the euro on Thursday and notched up a 6-week
 high against the dollar after the European Central Bank
 unveiled a 60 billion euro-a-month asset purchase programme
 to boost growth.
                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's naira          recovered from record lows hit this
 week after the central bank increased forex trading limits
 and sold dollars to commercial lenders on Thursday, dealers
 said.
                
 
 NIGERIA ELECTION
 Nigeria should delay next month's elections to give
 organisers more time to distribute millions of biometric ID
 cards to voters, the country's top security official said on
 Thursday.
                
 
 NIGERIA INSURGENCY
 Nigeria's campaign against Islamist Boko Haram insurgents is
 being hampered by "cowards" in its armed forces, its
 presidential security adviser said in a rare public sign of
 high-level unhappiness with the effort.
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        edged down against the dollar on
 Thursday, though traders said they saw signs of the currency
 strengthening in the coming days with more dollars coming
 into the market. Stocks were up.
                
 
 KENYA TREASURIES
 The average weighted yield on Kenya's 91-day Treasury bill
            rose to 8.684 percent at auction on Thursday from
 8.601 percent last week, the central bank said.
                
 
 ZAMBIA ELECTION
 Zambia's ruling party presidential candidate Edgar Lungu
 took a slim lead over his rival Hakainde Hichilema after
 votes from more than half of constituencies were counted,
 the electoral commission said on Thursday.
                
 
 UGANDA CURRENCY
 Uganda's central bank on Thursday sold an undisclosed amount
 of dollars for a fifth time this month to slow the
 shilling's depreciation after the local currency came under
 pressure from heavy dollar demand.
                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐