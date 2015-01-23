African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 23

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
GHANA - Expecting the latest Producer Price Index data.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks extended a global rally on Friday after the
European Central Bank launched a landmark bond-buying
stimulus programme that buoyed investors' risk appetite,
drove bonds higher and left the euro pinned near 11-year
lows.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices jumped in Asian trading on Friday as news of the
death of Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah added to uncertainty
in energy markets already facing some of the biggest shifts
in decades.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICAN CURRENCIES
Nigeria's naira is expected to lose more ground next week,
hit by the slide in crude prices and a decline in dollar
liquidity, while other African currencies are likely to
remain on the back foot unless their respective central
banks intervene.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand powered to its firmest in nearly 18
months against the euro on Thursday and notched up a 6-week
high against the dollar after the European Central Bank
unveiled a 60 billion euro-a-month asset purchase programme
to boost growth.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's naira recovered from record lows hit this
week after the central bank increased forex trading limits
and sold dollars to commercial lenders on Thursday, dealers
said.
NIGERIA ELECTION
Nigeria should delay next month's elections to give
organisers more time to distribute millions of biometric ID
cards to voters, the country's top security official said on
Thursday.
NIGERIA INSURGENCY
Nigeria's campaign against Islamist Boko Haram insurgents is
being hampered by "cowards" in its armed forces, its
presidential security adviser said in a rare public sign of
high-level unhappiness with the effort.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling edged down against the dollar on
Thursday, though traders said they saw signs of the currency
strengthening in the coming days with more dollars coming
into the market. Stocks were up.
KENYA TREASURIES
The average weighted yield on Kenya's 91-day Treasury bill
rose to 8.684 percent at auction on Thursday from
8.601 percent last week, the central bank said.
ZAMBIA ELECTION
Zambia's ruling party presidential candidate Edgar Lungu
took a slim lead over his rival Hakainde Hichilema after
votes from more than half of constituencies were counted,
the electoral commission said on Thursday.
UGANDA CURRENCY
Uganda's central bank on Thursday sold an undisclosed amount
of dollars for a fifth time this month to slow the
shilling's depreciation after the local currency came under
pressure from heavy dollar demand.
