版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 27日 星期二 13:13 BJT

African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 27

NAIROBI, Jan 27 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *RWANDA - International Monetary Fund Managing Director
 Christine Lagarde and Rwanda's Minister for Finance and
 Economic Planning Claver Gatete to hold a joint news
 conference on the country's economic outlook.
 *MAURITIUS - The government presents its latest five-year
 development plan.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian share markets were mostly firmer on Tuesday and the
 euro clung to rare gains, relieved that European equities
 had weathered Greece's election outcome without much
 disruption.                           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude oil prices held above $48 on Tuesday following
 comments from OPEC that prices may have found a floor.
                     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African stocks ended higher on Monday, shaking off
 worries about the outcome of Greece's election, with Naspers
 adding the most points to the index.               
     The rand weakened against the dollar, largely weighed
 down by power utility Eskom's warning of deeper power cuts
 that are likely to dampen investor sentiment.
                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's naira           ended at a record closing low on
 Monday, despite central bank intervention, as the currency
 continued to weaken on strong demand for the greenback,
 dealers said.                
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 Nigerian troops were fighting on Monday with air support to
 recapture the northeastern town of Monguno from Boko Haram
 insurgents as more than 5,000 residents fled, government and
 security sources said.                
 
 NIGERIA OIL PIPELINE
 Nigeria resumed operations on its Trans Forcados oil
 pipeline, a senior oil official said on Monday, bringing
 back on stream part of the network whose closure also led to
 a near halving of the country's gas
 production.               
 
 NIGERIA BANKING
 Nigeria's Access Bank             will start marketing a
 rights issue on Monday aiming to raise 52.6 billion naira
 ($275.10 million) to invest in infrastructure and boost
 lending.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        was little changed on Monday as
 tight liquidity continued to lend support to the local
 currency. Stocks inched lower.                
 
 KENYA INSURER SALE
 Old Mutual Plc         said on Monday it had bought another
 37.3 percent in UAP Holdings, taking its stake in the Kenyan
 insurer to 60.7 percent.                        
 
 IVORY COAST COCOA
 Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached
 around 1,045,000 tonnes by Jan. 25 since the start of the
 season on Oct. 1, exporters estimated on Monday, down from
 1,067,000 tonnes in the same period of the previous
 season.               
 
 ZAMBIA FINANCE MINISTER
 Zambia's new President Edgar Lungu on Monday retained
 Finance Minister Alexander Chikwanda to help turn around a
 stuttering economy, after securing a narrow victory in last
 week's presidential poll.                   
 
 ANGOLA BUDGET
 Angola's cabinet has asked parliament to revise down the oil
 price assumption in the 2015 budget to $40 per barrel from
 its earlier projection of $81 per barrel, due to tumbling
 crude prices, the finance ministry said.               
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐