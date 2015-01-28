African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 28

NAIROBI, Jan 28 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
*GHANA - Ghana's statistics office due to release producer
inflation data for December.
*KENYA - The central bank to auction 182-day and 364-day
Treasury bills worth a total 9 billion shillings.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stock markets followed Wall Street into the red on
Wednesday, while the dollar was on edge following
speculation the Federal Reserve could take a dovish turn in
its post-meeting statement later in the session.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday as the dollar
strengthened in early Asian trade, while an industry report
showing a larger-than-expected rise in U.S. crude
inventories also dragged on prices.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African stocks rose for a second straight session on
Monday as furniture retailer Lewis Group touched a
record high after reporting higher revenue and gold
producers climbed on the back of better prices.
The rand weakened against the U.S. dollar for the third
straight session on Tuesday, pressured by concerns over the
damage persistent electricity blackouts will have on a
stuttering economy.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigerian central bank governor Godwin Emefiele said on
Tuesday he would not allow the naira to float
freely because it would lead to "major" depreciation of the
currency.
NIGERIA POLITICS
The head of Nigeria's electoral commission said on Tuesday
the country will hold a presidential election as scheduled
on Feb. 14, rejecting a call from one of the president's
advisors to delay them.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's shilling was marginally stronger against the
dollar on Tuesday after commercial banks trimmed their
dollar exposure amid tight shilling liquidity. Stocks edged
higher.
KENYA REMITTANCES
Money sent home by Kenyans living abroad rose 10.68 percent
last year to $1.43 billion, the central bank said on
Tuesday, setting a new annual record and cushioning the
weakening local currency.
AFRICA ECONOMIES
International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde has
warned that African economies could be hurt by a slowdown in
China's economy and an imminent hike in United States
interest rates.
GHANA PETROLEUM EXPLORATION
Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) is assessing the
commercial potential of a new gas discovery made in
partnership with Italian energy group Eni and oil
trader Vitol , GNPC chief executive Alex Mould
said on Tuesday.
GHANA ELECTRICITY
General Electric Co (GE) will build a 1,200-megawatt
thermal power plant in Ghana to come onstream in the next
five years in a bid to address the West African country's
power deficit, chief executive Jeff Immelt said on
Tuesday.
MALAWI ECONOMY
Malawi will likely miss this year's 5.8 percent economic
growth forecast after weeks of heavy rain killed scores of
people and washed away the country's staple crop, President
Peter Mutharika said Tuesday.
