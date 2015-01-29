版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 29日 星期四 12:57 BJT

African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 29

NAIROBI, Jan 29 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *Zambia's statistics office releases inflation data for
 January.
 *TANZANIA - The World Bank releases its latest economic
 update for Tanzania.
 *KENYA - The central bank to auction 91-day Treasury bills
 worth a total 3 billion shillings.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares retreated on Thursday after the Federal Reserve
 unexpectedly lifted its view on the economy, signalling that
 the U.S. central bank remains firmly on track with plans to
 raise interest rates this year.                           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil remained weak in Asia on Thursday after data showing
 record U.S. stockpiles sent prices tumbling to the lowest
 level in nearly six years in the previous session and
 analysts said a global glut would continue to keep the
 market under pressure.                     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 The rand shook-off power supply concerns and broad emerging
 market weakness to trade over half a percent firmer against
 the dollar on Wednesday, as traders anticipating a delay in
 a U.S. rate hike boosted the local unit.                
     Stocks advanced for a third straight session on
 Wednesday, with health and beauty retailer Clicks Group
          hitting a record high powered by higher sales over
 Christmas.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 The Nigerian naira           firmed sharply on Wednesday
 after state-oil company NNPC sold around $350 million to
 lenders, helping the currency recover from a record low
 against the dollar.                          
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        strengthened on Wednesday on
 tightening liquidity in the money markets. Stocks edged
 lower.                
 
 KENYA OIL IMPORTS
 Kenya's oil importers bought over 550,000 tonnes of oil
 products for delivery over March to April, similar volumes
 to a previous purchase, industry sources said on
 Thursday.               
 
 TANZANIA POLITICS
 Tanzanian police arrested a senior opposition figure and 32
 supporters, officials said on Wednesday, at an allegedly
 illegal rally where police used tear gas to scatter
 demonstrators.                
 
 UGANDA BANKING
 Stanbic Bank Uganda          (SBU) has signed an $85
 million, 18-month loan to fund its general business
 activities, the first time it has borrowed from
 international loan markets, the main arranger of the
 facility said on Wednesday.               
 
 GHANA MARKETS
 Ghana's central bank is ready to intervene "vigorously" this
 year to ensure a much more stable currency, a senior bank
 official said on Wednesday, after the cedi        slumped 31
 percent against the dollar in 2014.                
 
 GHANA PRODUCER PRICE INFLATION
 Ghana's annual producer price inflation (PPI) slowed to 34.2
 percent year-on-year as oil prices fell in December from a
 revised figure of 37.6 percent in November, the national
 statistics office said on Wednesday.                
 
 IVORY COAST EUROBOND
 Ivory Coast will launch a Eurobond in February or in the
 following few months to bolster government finances and
 promote development, deputy finance minister Nialé Kaba
 said.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐