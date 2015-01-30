版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 30日 星期五 13:03 BJT

African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 30

NAIROBI, Jan 30 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *Kenya and Uganda due to release January consumer inflation
 data.
 *MAURITIUS - The central bank auctions Bank 364-day Treasury
 bills worth a total 500 million rupees. 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares edged up on Friday, talking heart from a late
 earnings-led surge on Wall Street even as continuing concerns
 about global growth tempered gains.                          
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices dipped in early trading on Friday following slight
 gains in the previous sessions, and analysts said the outlook
 remained weak with production high and producers reducing
 operating costs to adjust to lower export
 revenues.                    
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand recovered earlier losses against the
 dollar on Thursday, after the central bank kept domestic
 rates unchanged and moved to dampen market expectations of a
 rate cut this year due to lower oil prices.               
     Stocks ended lower on Thursday as a rise in retailers
 such as Shoprite          failed to offset a slide in gold
 mining houses, which were hit by lower metal prices.
                
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 Nigeria's volatile naira is likely to steady next week on
 dollar sales by oil companies, while East African currencies
 are expected to be supported by central bank
 intervention.               
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigerian naira           shed 1.64 percent to close at 189.10
 against the greenback on Thursday, despite dollar sales by
 the central bank and oil companies, dealers said.
                
 
 NIGERIA ECONOMY
 Nigeria expects economic growth this year of 5.54 percent,
 down from an estimated 6.23 percent for 2014, after the
 government trimmed expenditure because of the oil price
 slump, the statistics office said on Thursday.               
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        was a touch weaker on Thursday on
 dollar demand from importers, while stocks nudged
 lower.               
 
 TANZANIA ECONOMY
 Tanzania needs urgently to deal with its growing fiscal
 deficit to boost economic growth, which is expected to reach
 7 percent this year, the World Bank said on Thursday.
                
 
 GHANA OIL PRODUCTION
 Ghana's new oil fields are on schedule to start production
 next year as development has passed the half-way stage, lead
 operator Tullow Oil said on Thursday.                    
 
 IVORY COAST EUROBOND
 Ivory Coast aims to issue a Eurobond of less than $1 billion
 next month, Prime Minister Daniel Kablan Duncan said on
 Thursday, as it seeks extra funds to help its economy recover
 after a civil war.               
 
 ANGOLA ECONOMY
 Angola's oil-dependent economy is set to slow this year, key
 infrastructure projects will be shelved and swathes of social
 spending are facing the chop as a global crude price slump
 takes its toll on Africa's second-biggest producer.
                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐