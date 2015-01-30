African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 30

NAIROBI, Jan 30 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
*Kenya and Uganda due to release January consumer inflation
data.
*MAURITIUS - The central bank auctions Bank 364-day Treasury
bills worth a total 500 million rupees.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares edged up on Friday, talking heart from a late
earnings-led surge on Wall Street even as continuing concerns
about global growth tempered gains.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices dipped in early trading on Friday following slight
gains in the previous sessions, and analysts said the outlook
remained weak with production high and producers reducing
operating costs to adjust to lower export
revenues.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand recovered earlier losses against the
dollar on Thursday, after the central bank kept domestic
rates unchanged and moved to dampen market expectations of a
rate cut this year due to lower oil prices.
Stocks ended lower on Thursday as a rise in retailers
such as Shoprite failed to offset a slide in gold
mining houses, which were hit by lower metal prices.
AFRICA CURRENCIES
Nigeria's volatile naira is likely to steady next week on
dollar sales by oil companies, while East African currencies
are expected to be supported by central bank
intervention.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigerian naira shed 1.64 percent to close at 189.10
against the greenback on Thursday, despite dollar sales by
the central bank and oil companies, dealers said.
NIGERIA ECONOMY
Nigeria expects economic growth this year of 5.54 percent,
down from an estimated 6.23 percent for 2014, after the
government trimmed expenditure because of the oil price
slump, the statistics office said on Thursday.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling was a touch weaker on Thursday on
dollar demand from importers, while stocks nudged
lower.
TANZANIA ECONOMY
Tanzania needs urgently to deal with its growing fiscal
deficit to boost economic growth, which is expected to reach
7 percent this year, the World Bank said on Thursday.
GHANA OIL PRODUCTION
Ghana's new oil fields are on schedule to start production
next year as development has passed the half-way stage, lead
operator Tullow Oil said on Thursday.
IVORY COAST EUROBOND
Ivory Coast aims to issue a Eurobond of less than $1 billion
next month, Prime Minister Daniel Kablan Duncan said on
Thursday, as it seeks extra funds to help its economy recover
after a civil war.
ANGOLA ECONOMY
Angola's oil-dependent economy is set to slow this year, key
infrastructure projects will be shelved and swathes of social
spending are facing the chop as a global crude price slump
takes its toll on Africa's second-biggest producer.
