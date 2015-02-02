African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 2

NAIROBI, Feb 2 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
EVENTS:
* SOUTH AFRICA - Exchange operator JSE Ltd releases
data on foreigners' buying and selling of South African bonds
and stocks during the previous week.
* SOUTH AFRICA - Car sales figures due to be released.
* IVORY COAST - Estimate of weekly cocoa arrivals
* MALAWI - Malawi's central bank may release its key rate
* BOTSWANA - Botswana's central bank may release its key rate
* ANGOLA - Angola's central bank may release its key rate
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares languished on Monday, after the latest gauge of
China's factory sector activity raised concerns about the
world's second-largest economy.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Crude oil prices fell early on Monday after U.S.
unions called a refinery strike and traders cashed in on
strong price gains last week when the market soared more than
8 percent on a sharp drop in U.S. drilling.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA DEBT
Yields on Kenya's 182- and 364-day Treasury bills are likely
to continue edging up next week, while profit taking by
investors will lift Nigerian bond yields, dealers said on
Friday.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on
Friday, as a larger than expected trade surplus for December
failed to offset the selling pressure on emerging currencies
as investors brace for policy tightening in the United
States.
* South African shares were led higher by the mining
sector on Friday and the market looked set to make further
gains in coming sessions after the government slashed fuel
prices.
NIGERIA CURRENCY
* Nigeria's naira gained 1.1 percent against the
dollar on Friday, lifted by the central bank's intervention
and dollar sales by oil companies this week, which helped
ease demand pressure on the local currency, dealers said.
* Tumbling oil prices and political chaos have eroded
Nigeria's lure for foreign investors, but they are likely to
venture back if authorities will allow what some say is a
much-needed currency devaluation.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling was steady on Friday with dollar
demand restricted by a shortage of local currency but was
seen weaker next week as the liquidity crunch eases.
NIGERIA ELECTION
Nigeria's presidential challenger Muhammadu Buhari pledged to
cheering crowds in opposition stronghold Lagos that he would
tackle the country's three greatest ills -- insecurity,
inequality and corruption.
BOKO HARAM
Boko Haram insurgents attacked the outskirts of Maiduguri in
northeast Nigeria on Sunday, security sources said, their
second assault in a week on a city they hope to make the
capital of a breakaway Islamist state.
SOUTH SUDAN DEAL
South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and rebel commander Riek
Machar signed another ceasefire agreement on Monday, edging
them closer to a final deal to end a 15-month conflict that
has ravaged the world's newest country, mediators said.
EBOLA
As West Africa's devastating Ebola outbreak begins to
dwindle, scientists are looking beyond the endgame at the
kind of next-generation vaccines needed for a vital stockpile
to hit another epidemic hard and fast.
AFREN DEBT
Oil producer Afren Plc , struggling with looming debt
payments, said lenders had agreed to defer a $50 million
amortisation payment by a month and that it would delay the
payment of a $15 million bond coupon by a month.
