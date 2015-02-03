版本:
African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 3

NAIROBI, Feb 3 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
 EVENTS:
 * SOUTH AFRICA - The Treasury auctions 2.35 billion rand
 worth of its 2030, 2044 and 2048 bonds at a weekly sale to
 primary dealers.
 * SOUTH AFRICA - Ford Motor Southern Africa presents
 quarterly sales results.
 * MALAWI - Malawi's central bank may release its key rate
             
 * BOTSWANA - Botswana's central bank may release its key rate
             
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks sagged on Tuesday amid lingering growth
 concerns, while the Australian dollar plumbed six-year lows
 after the Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest rates to a
 record low.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Crude oil prices         began firmly in Asian trading on
 Tuesday after clocking up gains of 11 percent in the prior
 two sessions, but prices began coming off their best on
 persistent worries over China's demand outlook.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South Africa's rand          continued a recent volatile
 run on Monday, strengthening by over a percent against the
 dollar as U.S. consumer spending declined by is biggest
 margin since late 2009.                
 * South African shares          ended slightly higher on
 Monday, led by a sharp rise in heavyweight Sasol          as
 the price of crude oil rose.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA SACOIL
 South Africa's oil and gas explorer SacOil Holdings         
 said on Monday it may cancel an agreement to complete an
 appraisal on a prospective oil asset in Nigeria and could
 exit other assets as the price of oil tumbles.
                           
 
 SOUTH AFRICA POWER
 South Africa's power utility Eskom           said on Monday
 power supply from its nuclear plant would be restored by the
 end of this week following a technical fault which cut about
 1,000 megawatts from the country's ailing grid.
                 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA SIBYANYE
 South African-focused bullion producer Sibanye Gold         
 said on Monday it had reached an agreement with unions to cut
 fewer jobs than had been at risk at its struggling Cooke 4
 operation.                       
 
 NIGERIA CURRENCY
 * Nigeria's naira           shed almost 1 percent on Monday
 despite a central bank intervention meant to lift the
 currency and dollar sales from oil firm Shell         ,
 dealers said.                
 
 NIGERIA GUINNESS
 Guinness Nigeria              said on Monday that first-half
 pretax profit fell to 4.65 billion naira ($24.5 million),
 down 27.4 percent from 6.41 billion naira year ago.
                
 
 NIGERIA INVESTMENT
 Foreign investors sold off Nigerian stocks valued at 846.5
 billion naira ($4.5 billion) last year, stock exchange data
 showed on Monday, 65 percent more than in 2013 as falls in
 oil prices and the naira currency depressed sentiment.
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Shares in cash-strapped Mumias Sugar          surged 8.6
 percent on Monday to lead Kenyan stocks higher on news that
 the government would rescue the country's leading sugar
 producer. The shilling        held steady.                
 
 BOTSWANA GROWTH
 Botswana expects slightly lower economic growth in 2015
 compared to the previous year, but the domestic outlook
 remains positive despite an uncertain global environment,
 Finance Minister Kenneth Matambo said on Monday.
                
 
 ZIMBABWE PLATINUM TAX
 Zimbabwe will keep a 15 percent export tax on unrefined
 platinum for now because mines have failed to provide a
 roadmap on how they plan to set up a local refinery, Finance
 Minister Patrick Chinamasa said on Monday.                
 
 ANGOLA RATES
 Angola's central bank left its benchmark lending rate
              unchanged at 9.0 percent on Monday, saying this
 was appropriate to maintain price stability in the economy.
                
 
 IVORY COAST COCOA
 Dry Harmattan desert winds continued to recede across most of
 Ivory Coast's main cocoa growing regions last week, but
 farmers in the production heartland said the dry weather and
 high temperatures risked delaying the upcoming mid-crop.
                 
 
