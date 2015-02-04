版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 4日 星期三 12:58 BJT

African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 4

NAIROBI, Feb 4 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 * SOUTH AFRICA - Vodacom          Q3 trading update.
 * SOUTH AFRICA - HSBC Whole Economy PMI             .
 * KENYA - Central Bank auctions 182-day and 364-day Treasury
 bills. 
 * MALAWI - Malawi's central bank may set key rate
             
 * BOTSWANA - Botswana's central bank may set key rate
             
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian share markets followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday
 as revived risk sentiment dented the U.S. dollar and
 sovereign bonds, though it was far from clear how long the
 sudden mood swing would last.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices         fell on Wednesday as renewed concerns over
 global demand and high stock levels halted a rally that
 pushed up prices by about 19 percent over the past four
 sessions.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South Africa's rand          recorded a second day of gains
 on Tuesday toward its firmest level in over a week against
 the dollar, as a surprise policy move by yet another central
 bank in the developed market increased the appeal of local
 assets.                
 * South African shares          rose for the third straight
 session on Tuesday spurred on by investor sentiment that
 favoured banking and mining shares such as Anglo American
 Platinum         .                
 
 NIGERIA CURRENCY
 * Nigeria plans to sell $30,000 to each of more than 2,500
 bureau de change operators on Friday, in a move to increase
 dollar liquidity, the central bank said on Tuesday. The
 central bank has been trying to narrow the gap at which the
 naira          trades on the interbank market.
                
 
 NIGERIA CRUDE
 Nigerian crude oil exports are set to fall to around 1.76
 million barrels per day in March, according to traders and
 provisional shipping lists, down from the roughly 1.87
 million bpd originally planned for February.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenyan shares          inched up on Tuesday on a cocktail of
 positive factors including improved corporate earnings,
 falling inflation and interest from investors fleeing the
 Nigerian market. The shilling        held steady.
                
 
 WEST AFRICA BOURSE
 West Africa's regional BRVM bourse saw a jump in turnover of
 over 17 percent in 2014 boosted by increased participation
 from investors in Europe, Asia and the Americas, the stock
 market's general manager said on Tuesday.                
 
 GHANA IMF
 Ghana expects to secure a financial assistance deal with the
 International Monetary Fund by the end of March to stabilise
 its economy and ease investor uncertainty, President John
 Mahama told Reuters on Tuesday.                
 
 ZAMBIA TAX ROW
 Newly-elected Zambian President Edgar Lungu has directed the
 government to "promptly resolve" a row with mining companies
 over new royalties and VAT refunds, the presidency said in a
 statement on Tuesday.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA POWER
 South Africa's power utility Eskom           will implement
 rolling blackouts on Tuesday from 1500 GMT to 2000 GMT, the
 state-owned company said on its official Twitter account.
                
 
 AFRICA CRUDE
 Total's           major oil and gas projects in Africa will
 not be stopped by the sudden fall in crude oil prices and
 will help the French company meet its long-term production
 targets, a top executive said on Tuesday.                
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐