African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 5

EVENTS:
* MOZAMBIQUE - Mozambique to release inflation data
* SOUTH AFRICA - South African Chamber of Commerce and
Industry releases monthly business confidence index
* MALAWI - Malawi's central bank may set key rate
* BOTSWANA - Botswana's central bank may set key rate
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks and the euro handed back gains and slipped on
Thursday after the European Central Bank adopted a hard line
on Greece's debt, dealing a major blow to Athens' efforts to
secure improved bailout terms with its creditors.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices rose on Thursday, rallying a little after
big losses in the previous session, after China took steps to
pour fresh liquidity into the world's second-biggest economy
to spur activity.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's rand hovered near the previous
session's two-week highs against the dollar on Wednesday,
benefiting mainly from an upswing in global risk appetite.
* South African shares snapped a three-day winning
streak on Wednesday as profit taking on retailers such as
Woolworths and Mr Price who recently hit all-time highs,
while ArcelorMittal rose after flagging a narrower full-year
loss.
KENYA MARKETS
Housing Finance HFCK.NR surged 7 percent on Wednesday as
investors sought a piece of the pie ahead of a rights issue,
buoying Kenyan shares . The shilling was stable
.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's naira ended weaker against the dollar on
Wednesday despite the central bank selling U.S. currency
towards the close of trading to boost liquidity.
NIGERIA BUDGET
Nigeria has more than halved capital expenditure to less than
10 percent of 2015 spending, axing badly needed
infrastructure investment due to the collapse in the price of
oil, the country's main source of revenue, according to the
full budget submitted to parliament.
SOUTH AFRICA PLATINUM
South Africa's Baroka Platinum has offered 3 billion rand
($263 million) to buy Anglo American Platinum's (Amplats)
stake in the Bokoni mine in Limpopo province, a
document seen by Reuters shows.
SOUTH AFRICA POWER
South Africa's energy regulator said on Wednesday it has
given Eskom the go-ahead to charge consumers more
for power to recoup the extra diesel costs it has incurred
while running gas turbines to cope with electricity demand.
IVORY COAST INVESTMENT
Ivory Coast abolished a state monopoly on passenger traffic
on the lagoon surrounding the commercial capital Abidjan, the
government announced on Wednesday, clearing the way for
outside investors.
CAMEROON ISLAMISTS
Boko Haram fighters have killed more than 100 people in the
north Cameroon town of Fotokol, murdering residents inside
their homes and a mosque, a local civic leader said on
Wednesday.
GABON POLITICS
Gabon lifted a ban on the main opposition party, the Union
Nationale, the interior ministry said on Wednesday, enabling
it to put forward a candidate against President Ali Bongo in
next year's election.
