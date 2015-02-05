版本:
African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 5

NAIROBI, Feb 5 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
 EVENTS:
 * MOZAMBIQUE - Mozambique to release inflation data
             
 * SOUTH AFRICA - South African Chamber of Commerce and
 Industry releases monthly business confidence index
 * MALAWI - Malawi's central bank may set key rate
             
 * BOTSWANA - Botswana's central bank may set key rate
             
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks and the euro handed back gains and slipped on
 Thursday after the European Central Bank adopted a hard line
 on Greece's debt, dealing a major blow to Athens' efforts to
 secure improved bailout terms with its creditors.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices         rose on Thursday, rallying a little after
 big losses in the previous session, after China took steps to
 pour fresh liquidity into the world's second-biggest economy
 to spur activity.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South Africa's rand          hovered near the previous
 session's two-week highs against the dollar on Wednesday,
 benefiting mainly from an upswing in global risk appetite.
                
 * South African shares          snapped a three-day winning
 streak on Wednesday as profit taking on retailers such as
 Woolworths and Mr Price who recently hit all-time highs,
 while ArcelorMittal rose after flagging a narrower full-year
 loss.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Housing Finance HFCK.NR surged 7 percent on Wednesday as
 investors sought a piece of the pie ahead of a rights issue,
 buoying Kenyan shares         . The shilling was stable
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's naira          ended weaker against the dollar on
 Wednesday despite the central bank selling U.S. currency
 towards the close of trading to boost liquidity.
                
 
 NIGERIA BUDGET
 Nigeria has more than halved capital expenditure to less than
 10 percent of 2015 spending, axing badly needed
 infrastructure investment due to the collapse in the price of
 oil, the country's main source of revenue, according to the
 full budget submitted to parliament.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA PLATINUM
 South Africa's Baroka Platinum has offered 3 billion rand
 ($263 million) to buy Anglo American Platinum's (Amplats)
          stake in the Bokoni mine in Limpopo province, a
 document seen by Reuters shows.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA POWER
 South Africa's energy regulator said on Wednesday it has
 given Eskom           the go-ahead to charge consumers more
 for power to recoup the extra diesel costs it has incurred
 while running gas turbines to cope with electricity demand.
                
 
 IVORY COAST INVESTMENT
 Ivory Coast abolished a state monopoly on passenger traffic
 on the lagoon surrounding the commercial capital Abidjan, the
 government announced on Wednesday, clearing the way for
 outside investors.                
 
 CAMEROON ISLAMISTS
 Boko Haram fighters have killed more than 100 people in the
 north Cameroon town of Fotokol, murdering residents inside
 their homes and a mosque, a local civic leader said on
 Wednesday.                
 
 GABON POLITICS
 Gabon lifted a ban on the main opposition party, the Union
 Nationale, the interior ministry said on Wednesday, enabling
 it to put forward a candidate against President Ali Bongo in
 next year's election.                
 
