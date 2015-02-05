African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 5

NAIROBI, Feb 5 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: * MOZAMBIQUE - Mozambique to release inflation data * SOUTH AFRICA - South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry releases monthly business confidence index * MALAWI - Malawi's central bank may set key rate * BOTSWANA - Botswana's central bank may set key rate GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks and the euro handed back gains and slipped on Thursday after the European Central Bank adopted a hard line on Greece's debt, dealing a major blow to Athens' efforts to secure improved bailout terms with its creditors. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices rose on Thursday, rallying a little after big losses in the previous session, after China took steps to pour fresh liquidity into the world's second-biggest economy to spur activity. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand hovered near the previous session's two-week highs against the dollar on Wednesday, benefiting mainly from an upswing in global risk appetite. * South African shares snapped a three-day winning streak on Wednesday as profit taking on retailers such as Woolworths and Mr Price who recently hit all-time highs, while ArcelorMittal rose after flagging a narrower full-year loss. KENYA MARKETS Housing Finance HFCK.NR surged 7 percent on Wednesday as investors sought a piece of the pie ahead of a rights issue, buoying Kenyan shares . The shilling was stable . NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira ended weaker against the dollar on Wednesday despite the central bank selling U.S. currency towards the close of trading to boost liquidity. NIGERIA BUDGET Nigeria has more than halved capital expenditure to less than 10 percent of 2015 spending, axing badly needed infrastructure investment due to the collapse in the price of oil, the country's main source of revenue, according to the full budget submitted to parliament. SOUTH AFRICA PLATINUM South Africa's Baroka Platinum has offered 3 billion rand ($263 million) to buy Anglo American Platinum's (Amplats) stake in the Bokoni mine in Limpopo province, a document seen by Reuters shows. SOUTH AFRICA POWER South Africa's energy regulator said on Wednesday it has given Eskom the go-ahead to charge consumers more for power to recoup the extra diesel costs it has incurred while running gas turbines to cope with electricity demand. IVORY COAST INVESTMENT Ivory Coast abolished a state monopoly on passenger traffic on the lagoon surrounding the commercial capital Abidjan, the government announced on Wednesday, clearing the way for outside investors. CAMEROON ISLAMISTS Boko Haram fighters have killed more than 100 people in the north Cameroon town of Fotokol, murdering residents inside their homes and a mosque, a local civic leader said on Wednesday. GABON POLITICS Gabon lifted a ban on the main opposition party, the Union Nationale, the interior ministry said on Wednesday, enabling it to put forward a candidate against President Ali Bongo in next year's election. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on