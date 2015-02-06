African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 6

NAIROBI, Feb 6 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: * SOUTH AFRICA - South Africa's central bank publishes monthly FX reserves data. * SOUTH AFRICA - Treasury holds its weekly auction of inflation linked bonds. * SOUTH AFRICA - Treasury holds weekly auction for 3-month, 6-month 9-month and 1-year treasury bills * SEYCHELLES - Statistics office due to release inflation data. * ETHIOPIA - Statistics office may release inflation data. * MOZAMBIQUE - Mozambique may release inflation data. * BOTSWANA - Botswana's central bank may set key rate. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares edged higher in early trade on Friday and oil prices continued to rebound, even as investors remained wary ahead of the key U.S. non-farm payrolls report for January later in the session. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices rose as much as $1 on Friday, continuing a rebound from near six-year lows plumbed last week, but rising global inventories and steady OPEC supply will likely cap gains. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FOREX Nigeria's naira is expected to remain volatile next week hit by the slide in crude prices after touching a new record low on Thursday, while other currencies are also seen on the back foot due to rising dollar demand from local importers. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand took advantage of disappointing unemployment figures from the United States and demand for emerging market assets to climb to its highest in two-months against the dollar on Thursday. * South African shares ended flat on Thursday with gains made by platinum companies offset by energy stocks suffering from weaker oil prices such as petrochemicals firm Sasol . KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling rose on Thursday to its strongest level since Jan 20 after a surge of dollar inflows caught the market unawares. Shares rose for a fifth straight day. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira recovered from a record low to end trading unchanged on Thursday, after the central bank sold dollars to prop up the local currency, dealers said. NIGERIA AUDIT Nigeria's state oil company said on Thursday that a forensic audit conducted by PriceWaterhouseCoopers has cleared it of the allegation that it failed to remit $20 billion owed to the state. IVORY COAST EUROBOND Ivory Coast officials will travel to London and New York in mid-February to drum up investor interest in a planned Eurobond worth 500 billion CFA franc ($870 million), Prime Minister Daniel Kablan Duncan said on Thursday. SOUTH AFRICA POWER South Africa's cash-strapped state utility Eskom on Thursday imposed its biggest power cut this year in Africa's most advanced economy when more than five power generating units failed. RWANDA BOND Rwanda will sell a three-year Treasury bond worth 15 billion francs ($22 million) this month, the central bank said on Thursday. EBOLA AID The International Monetary Fund has granted Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone debt relief of about $100 million in total, the first time a global institution has provided such relief to the three West African nations hardest hit by the Ebola outbreak. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on