African Markets - Factors to watch on March 16

NAIROBI, March 16 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
    - - - - -
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares began the week on the back foot on Monday after
 a downbeat session on Wall Street, while the euro skidded to
 a fresh 12-year low on divergent monetary policy paths
 between the United States and the euro zone.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices fell on Monday, with U.S. crude dropping nearly 3
 percent to a six-year low as the dollar hit fresh highs and
 spare oil storage capacity runs low around the world.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 KENYA MARKETS  
 Kenya's benchmark index          edged higher on Friday,
 breaking an eight-session losing streak as bank shares rose.
 The shilling        weakened slightly.               
 
 GHANA OIL
 Ghana has slashed its 2015 oil revenue forecast to 1.5
 billion cedis ($417 million) from 4.2 billion cedis when the
 budget was presented in November due to lower crude prices,
 the finance minister said.                    
 
 SUDAN ELECTIONS
 A Sudanese rebel group said on Friday it had launched a
 military campaign focused on derailing elections slated for
 next month, as rebels and the government reported fresh
 clashes.                
 
 ZAMBIA PRESIDENT
 Zambia's new President Edgar Lungu has undergone surgery in a
 South African hospital to correct a narrowing of the
 oesophagus which caused him to fall ill a week ago, his
 spokesman said.                
 
 SIERRA LEONE VICE PRESIDENT
 Sierra Leone's vice president, Samuel Sam-Sumana, said on
 Saturday that he had requested asylum at the U.S. embassy in
 Freetown after soldiers surrounded his home, following his
 expulsion from the ruling All People's Congress (APC) party
 this month.                
 
 (Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom; Email:
nairobi.newsroom@reuters.com; tel: ++254 20 499 1232)
