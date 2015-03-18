African Markets - Factors to watch on March 18

NAIROBI, March 18 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
- - - - -
Events:
KENYA - Central Bank auctions 182-day and 364-day Treasury
bills
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks were mixed and the dollar marked time on
Wednesday, with markets waiting for the U.S. Federal
Reserve's policy statement due later in the session for clues
to when the Fed will hike interest rates.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude fell towards $53 a barrel on Wednesday as U.S.
crude stocks were forecast to have surged for the tenth
straight week to a new record high, fuelling supply concerns
of a global oil glut, although a weaker dollar kept a floor
under prices.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's shilling was steady at near 3-year lows on
Tuesday, as traders acted carefully on prospects of the
central bank pumping in dollars to cut any volatility.
The benchmark shares index fell on profit-taking.
NIGERIA INFLATION
Nigeria's inflation rate rose for the third
consecutive month to 8.4 percent in February, from 8.2
percent the previous month, partly driven by increases in
prices of imported food items, the statistics bureau said on
Tuesday.
NIGERIA OIL
Consistently low oil prices will hamper Nigeria's bid to
boost output to 4 million barrels per day (bpd), Oil Minister
Diezani Alison-Madueke was quoted as saying on Tuesday at an
oil and gas conference in the capital Abuja.
RWANDA ECONOMY
Rwanda's economy grew by 7 percent in 2014 from 4.6 percent
in the previous year, thanks to robust expansion in farming,
services and industrial sectors, Finance Minister Claver
Gatete said on Tuesday.
LESOTHO ELECTION
Lesotho's Pakalitha Mosisili was sworn in as prime minister
on Tuesday, two weeks after he formed a coalition government
that neighbouring South Africa hopes will bring stability
after nearly a year of unrest.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on
(Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom; Email:
nairobi.newsroom@reuters.com; tel: ++254 20 499 1232)