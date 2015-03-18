版本:
African Markets - Factors to watch on March 18

NAIROBI, March 18 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
 KENYA - Central Bank auctions 182-day and 364-day Treasury
 bills
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks were mixed and the dollar marked time on
 Wednesday, with markets waiting for the U.S. Federal
 Reserve's policy statement due later in the session for clues
 to when the Fed will hike interest rates.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude fell towards $53 a barrel on Wednesday as U.S.
 crude stocks were forecast to have surged for the tenth
 straight week to a new record high, fuelling supply concerns
 of a global oil glut, although a weaker dollar kept a floor
 under prices.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 AFRICA STOCKS
 KENYA MARKETS  
 Kenya's shilling        was steady at near 3-year lows on
 Tuesday, as traders acted carefully on prospects of the
 central bank pumping in dollars to cut any volatility.
 The benchmark shares index fell on profit-taking.
                
 
 NIGERIA INFLATION
 Nigeria's inflation rate              rose for the third
 consecutive month to 8.4 percent in February, from 8.2
 percent the previous month, partly driven by increases in
 prices of imported food items, the statistics bureau said on
 Tuesday.                
 
 NIGERIA OIL
 Consistently low oil prices will hamper Nigeria's bid to
 boost output to 4 million barrels per day (bpd), Oil Minister
 Diezani Alison-Madueke was quoted as saying on Tuesday at an
 oil and gas conference in the capital Abuja.                
 
 RWANDA ECONOMY
 Rwanda's economy grew by 7 percent in 2014 from 4.6 percent
 in the previous year, thanks to robust expansion in farming,
 services and industrial sectors, Finance Minister Claver
 Gatete said on Tuesday.                
 
 LESOTHO ELECTION
 Lesotho's Pakalitha Mosisili was sworn in as prime minister
 on Tuesday, two weeks after he formed a coalition government
 that neighbouring South Africa hopes will bring stability
 after nearly a year of unrest.                
 
 
 (Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom; Email:
nairobi.newsroom@reuters.com; tel: ++254 20 499 1232)
