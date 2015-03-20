版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 20日 星期五 13:12 BJT

African Markets - Factors to watch on March 20

NAIROBI, March 20 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
    - - - - -
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks stalled on Friday as Federal Reserve-inspired
 gains petered out, while the dollar steadied after rebounding
 from the shock of a surprisingly dovish U.S. central
 bank.           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent prices rebounded towards $55 a barrel on Friday as the
 dollar weakened slightly, but gains were limited by supply
 concerns after Kuwait said OPEC had no choice but to maintain
 output levels.     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 Zambia's kwacha could slide to new record lows next week due
 to a chronic foreign currency shortage. Other African
 currencies may have a mixed outlook.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS  
 Kenya's shilling        was steady at near 3-year lows on
 Thursday supported by dollar inflows into the local debt
 market, while shares eked out slight gains.                
 
 TANZANIA ECONOMY
 Tanzania's gross domestic product expanded by more than 7
 percent in 2014, with falling oil prices expected to further
 buoy the economy this year, the International Monetary Fund
 said on Thursday.                
 
 UGANDA COFFEE
 Uganda has lowered its coffee export forecast for the
 2014/2015 (Oct-Sept) season by 8.6 percent after a prolonged
 dry spell in the last three months, an industry official
 said.                
 
 SIERRA LEONE
 Sierra Leone's President Ernest Bai Koroma swore in his new
 deputy on Thursday though the ousted vice president has
 pledged to challenge his removal in court.                
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on       
 
 (Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom; Email:
nairobi.newsroom@reuters.com; tel: ++254 20 499 1232)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐