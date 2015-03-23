African Markets - Factors to watch on March 23

NAIROBI, March 23 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
* MAURITIUS - Finance Minister Seetanah Lutchmeenaraidoo
reads budget for 2015/16 to parliament.
* SOUTH AFRICA - Exchange operator JSE Ltd . releases
data on foreigners' buying and selling of South African bonds
and stocks during the previous week
* IVORY COAST - The International Cocoa Organisation (ICCO)
and subsidiary bodies, including the Consultative Board on
the World Cocoa Economy, as well as the Economics and
Administration and Finance Committees, meet in Abidjan.
* IVORY COAST - Estimate of weekly cocoa arrivals.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares started the week on a strong note on Monday
after a weaker U.S. dollar helped fuel solid gains on Wall
Street.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices dropped around a percentage point in early
Asian trade on Monday after Saudi Arabia said over the
weekend that it would not unilaterally cut its output to
defend prices.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA DEBT
Nigerian bonds yields could rise next week on a possible sell
off by some offshore investors due to uncertainty around
presidential elections on March 28, while an infrastructure
bond in Kenya may attract heavy bidding.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's rand strengthened against the U.S.
dollar on Friday, shaking off a credit downgrade to state
electricity company Eskom as emerging markets currencies took
advantage of a weaker greenback.
* South African stocks ended slightly lower on
Friday with Naspers taking the most points off the benchmark
index on worries the stock may be priced for more than it can
deliver.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenyan shares fell on Friday as investors resumed
booking their gains after a two-session pause, while the
shilling was stable due to dollar inflows into the
local debt market.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigerian interbank lending rates fell to 9 percent on average
on Friday compared with 25 percent last week in anticipation
of monthly budgetary allocations to government agencies.
GHANA ECONOMY
Ghana has taken steps needed to address revenue shortfalls
and consolidate debt, both critical measures in addressing
the West African country's fiscal challenges, Finance
Minister Seth Terkper said on Friday.
ETHIOPIA MOBILE
Ethiopia's state-run telecoms monopoly has launched a fourth
generation (4G) mobile service in the capital Addis Ababa,
aiming to catch up with the high-speed communications
available in some east African neighbours such as Kenya and
Uganda.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on
(Writing by Edmund Blair)