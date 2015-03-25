版本:
African Markets - Factors to watch on March 25

NAIROBI, March 25 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 * BOTSWANA - Botswana expected to release GDP figures.
                          
 * KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day           
 and 364-day            Treasury bills.
 * KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 12-year
 infrastructure bond worth 25 billion shillings.
 * GHANA - Ghana Statistical Service releases producer
 inflation data for February.             
 * SOUTH AFRICA - The second maize production forecast for the
 2015 crop.
 * AFRICA - The Monetary Policy Committee of the central bank
 of the Central African monetary union (BEAC) meet.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks stalled on Wednesday following declines on Wall
 Street, while the dollar held on to modest gains after a rise
 in U.S. inflation.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Crude oil futures         dipped slightly on Wednesday as
 ballooning U.S. storage volumes continued to pressure prices
 although relatively healthy demand figures from Europe
 supported prices.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South Africa's rand          rode the wave of an emerging
 market rally on Tuesday, extending gains to a new three-week
 high to a U.S. currency weighed down on expectations the
 Federal Reserve will delay an interest rate hike to
 September.                
 * South African share prices          ended slightly higher
 on Tuesday, following in the footsteps of major overseas
 markets, with Capitec Holdings         surging to lifetime
 high after the lender reported higher annual profit.
                 
 
 KENYA MARKETS  
 Kenya's shilling        strengthened on Tuesday, helped by
 dollar flows from offshore investors preparing to buy a
 government bond due to be auctioned on Wednesday. The main
 shares index          fell for a third straight day.       
                
 
 KENYA TEA
 Kenya's tea output and exports rose in 2014 from a year
 before, data from the industry regulator showed.
                
 
 NIGERIA RATES
 Nigeria's central bank left its benchmark interest rate
 unchanged at 13 percent as expected on Tuesday, saying tight
 monetary policy should offset the inflationary effects of
 elevated spending ahead of a March 28 election.
                
 
 NIGERIA BILLS
 Nigeria plans to raise 97.81 billion naira ($492 million) in
 Treasury bills at an auction on Wednesday, the central bank
 said on Tuesday.                
 
 NIGERIA ELECTION
 he Nigerian federal high court in Lagos has barred the
 military from deploying around polling stations during March
 28 national elections, the lawyer for the parliamentarian who
 brought the case said on Tuesday.                
 
 IVORY COAST COCOA
 Ivory Coast will maintain a cocoa farmgate price of 850
 CFA/kg for the mid-crop season beginning next month, a
 government spokesman said on Tuesday.                       
 
 SOUTH SUDAN SANCTIONS    
 The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday threatened
 sanctions against "senior individuals" in South Sudan for
 actions or policies that jeopardize security and stability
 after the war-torn country's leaders failed to agree on a
 peace deal.                
 
 (Writing by Edmund Blair)

