African Markets - Factors to watch on March 26

NAIROBI, March 26 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 * SOUTH AFRICA - South African Reserve Bank decides on
 interest rates. The bank left rates unchanged at its meeting
 in January. It raised rates 5.75 percent in 2014.
             
 * SOUTH AFRICA - Statistics office due to issue producer
 price inflation figures for February.            
             
 * BOTSWANA - Botswana may release GDP figures.             
             
 * ZAMBIA - Statistics office expected to announce inflation
 figures for March.                          
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares slipped on Thursday as tensions in the Middle
 East and losses on Wall Street soured sentiment, while the
 dollar's bull run looked to have stalled for the time being.
            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude oil prices         shot up nearly 6 percent on
 Thursday after Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab allies began a
 military operation in Yemen, although Asian importers said
 they were not immediately worried about supply disruptions.
      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South Africa's rand          weakened against the U.S.
 dollar on Wednesday ahead of an interest rate decision by the
 central bank, although the currency remained in sight of
 recent three week highs.                       
 * South African share prices          fell more than 1
 percent on Wednesday, with packaging firm Nampak         
 sliding after saying it would write-down the value of its
 flexibles division before selling it while cancelling the
 sale of another unit.                 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA POWER
 Board members at South Africa's Eskom           will vote on
 whether to remove Chairman Zola Tsotsi on Wednesday, sources
 said, deepening a leadership crisis at the power utility as
 chronic power cuts hobble Africa's most developed economy.
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS  
 Kenya's main share index          broke a three-day losing
 streak to close higher on Wednesday, while the shilling
        was steady.                       
 
 KENYA BANK
 Kenyan mortgage firm Housing Finance           said on
 Wednesday it raised 2.95 billion shillings ($32 million) in a
 rights issue to help the company increase its lending base.
                
 
 KENYA MANUFACTURER
 Kenyan tyre maker Sameer           said on Wednesday it swung
 into a loss in 2014, hurt by competition from subsidised
 imports into Kenya and political unrest in some of its export
 markets.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's naira currency          remained steady on the
 interbank forex market with large dollar sales by oil
 companies increasing liquidity, a day after central bank's
 Monetary Policy Committee kept its benchmark interest rate
 unchanged.                
 
 NIGERIA ELECTION
 A Nigerian court on Wednesday effectively blocked an attempt
 to bar the main opposition candidate from running in what
 looks set to be the closest presidential race since military
 rule ended in 1999.                
 
 NIGERIA COCOA
 Nigeria's cocoa production will likely fall about 50,000
 tonnes this season because dry weather hindered the
 development of mid-crop beans, the head of the country's
 private sector cocoa association said on Wednesday.
                        
 
 UGANDA WARNING 
 The United States said on Wednesday it had information of
 "possible terrorist threats" to locations frequented by
 Westerners in Uganda's capital, Kampala, and warned that an
 attack could take place soon.                
 
 ZAMBIA MINING
 Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Wednesday directed the
 finance and mining ministers to change royalties on mining
 firms by April 8, saying the copper-producer could consider
 temporarily reverting to the tax regime in 2014.
                
 
 GUINEA BISSAU AID    
 International donors pledged more than one billion euros
 ($1.10 billion) for Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday to support a
 10-year development plan aimed at giving the country a new
 start after prolonged political instability.                
 
 NIGER ECONOMY
 Niger is weathering a fall in the price of its key exports
 and remains on track to grow by an average of 5.6 percent
 over the next two years, the International Monetary Fund's
 resident representative said on Wednesday.                   
 
 
 (Writing by Edmund Blair)
