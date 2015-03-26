African Markets - Factors to watch on March 26

NAIROBI, March 26 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: * SOUTH AFRICA - South African Reserve Bank decides on interest rates. The bank left rates unchanged at its meeting in January. It raised rates 5.75 percent in 2014. * SOUTH AFRICA - Statistics office due to issue producer price inflation figures for February. * BOTSWANA - Botswana may release GDP figures. * ZAMBIA - Statistics office expected to announce inflation figures for March. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares slipped on Thursday as tensions in the Middle East and losses on Wall Street soured sentiment, while the dollar's bull run looked to have stalled for the time being. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude oil prices shot up nearly 6 percent on Thursday after Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab allies began a military operation in Yemen, although Asian importers said they were not immediately worried about supply disruptions. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand weakened against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday ahead of an interest rate decision by the central bank, although the currency remained in sight of recent three week highs. * South African share prices fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday, with packaging firm Nampak sliding after saying it would write-down the value of its flexibles division before selling it while cancelling the sale of another unit. SOUTH AFRICA POWER Board members at South Africa's Eskom will vote on whether to remove Chairman Zola Tsotsi on Wednesday, sources said, deepening a leadership crisis at the power utility as chronic power cuts hobble Africa's most developed economy. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's main share index broke a three-day losing streak to close higher on Wednesday, while the shilling was steady. KENYA BANK Kenyan mortgage firm Housing Finance said on Wednesday it raised 2.95 billion shillings ($32 million) in a rights issue to help the company increase its lending base. KENYA MANUFACTURER Kenyan tyre maker Sameer said on Wednesday it swung into a loss in 2014, hurt by competition from subsidised imports into Kenya and political unrest in some of its export markets. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira currency remained steady on the interbank forex market with large dollar sales by oil companies increasing liquidity, a day after central bank's Monetary Policy Committee kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged. NIGERIA ELECTION A Nigerian court on Wednesday effectively blocked an attempt to bar the main opposition candidate from running in what looks set to be the closest presidential race since military rule ended in 1999. NIGERIA COCOA Nigeria's cocoa production will likely fall about 50,000 tonnes this season because dry weather hindered the development of mid-crop beans, the head of the country's private sector cocoa association said on Wednesday. UGANDA WARNING The United States said on Wednesday it had information of "possible terrorist threats" to locations frequented by Westerners in Uganda's capital, Kampala, and warned that an attack could take place soon. ZAMBIA MINING Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Wednesday directed the finance and mining ministers to change royalties on mining firms by April 8, saying the copper-producer could consider temporarily reverting to the tax regime in 2014. GUINEA BISSAU AID International donors pledged more than one billion euros ($1.10 billion) for Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday to support a 10-year development plan aimed at giving the country a new start after prolonged political instability. NIGER ECONOMY Niger is weathering a fall in the price of its key exports and remains on track to grow by an average of 5.6 percent over the next two years, the International Monetary Fund's resident representative said on Wednesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on (Writing by Edmund Blair)