African Markets - Factors to watch on March 27

- - - - -
EVENTS:
* SOUTH AFRICA - South Africa's energy department announces
adjustments to fuel prices for the next month. The country is
a net importer of oil and adjusts its fuel price each month.
* SOUTH AFRICA - South Africa's Treasury holds weekly auction
for 3-month, 6-month 9-month and 1-year treasury bills.
* SOUTH AFRICA - Treasury holds its weekly auction of
inflation linked bonds.
* BOTSWANA - Botswana may release GDP figures.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks crawled higher on Friday as upbeat U.S. economic
data helped revive some risk appetite lost following air
strikes on Houthi militants in Yemen, while the dollar
rebounded.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Crude oil prices fell more than $1 on Friday, after
sharp gains in the previous session, as worries of a
disruption to crude supplies due to Saudi Arabia-led air
strikes in Yemen eased.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FOREX
The Zambian kwacha is seen strengthening on positive
sentiment after the president signalled a change on mining
royalties opposed by foreign mining firms, but most other
African currencies could weaken on dollar demand by
importers.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's rand weakened against the U.S.
dollar on Thursday, despite a fairly hawkish monetary policy
statement, mainly reflecting broad-based strength of the
greenback against major currencies.
* South African share prices fell to their lowest
level in seven weeks on Thursday as Anchor Group ACGJ.J said
its board backed out of an agreement to buy Contego Holdings
but gold shares rallied on upbeat spot prices.
AFRICA RATES
South Africa's Reserve Bank left interest rates
unchanged as expected on Thursday to support the ailing
economy, but signalled that inflationary pressures were
narrowing its scope to pause on hiking.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's shilling weakened on Thursday, undermined by
importer demand and the International Monetary Fund's view
that the local currency was over valued.
KENYA SUGAR
Kenya has been granted a one-year extension of sugar import
limits from the regional trade bloc Common Market for Eastern
and Southern Africa (COMESA) to revamp its ailing sugar
industry.
EAST AFRICA INFRASTRUCTURE
The leaders of five East African countries went on a charm
offensive on Thursday to lure investors for a massive plan to
upgrade infrastructure in the region that has made big
hydrocarbon discoveries.
NIGERIA ELECTION
Nigeria's main presidential candidates have signed a "peace
accord" ahead of hotly contested elections on Saturday in an
effort to prevent religious or ethnic violence, the
government said on Thursday.
NIGERIA ELECTRICITY
Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan's election campaign has
trumpeted his reform of the power sector as a crowning
achievement. But electricity shortages persist and the
underperformance is a major political issue.
GHANA BOND
Ghana sold new five-year cedi bond on Thursday at a yield of
21 percent, the lower end of expectations, but accepted bids
worth only 201.8 million cedis ($53.24 million) -- less than
half the 440 million cedis it had targeted.
EBOLA
Two experimental Ebola vaccines, one from GlaxoSmithKline PLC
and the other from biotech start-up NewLink Genetics
Corp , "appear to be safe" part way through a
clinical trial being conducted in Liberia, the U.S. National
Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Thursday.
