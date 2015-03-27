African Markets - Factors to watch on March 27

NAIROBI, March 27 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: * SOUTH AFRICA - South Africa's energy department announces adjustments to fuel prices for the next month. The country is a net importer of oil and adjusts its fuel price each month. * SOUTH AFRICA - South Africa's Treasury holds weekly auction for 3-month, 6-month 9-month and 1-year treasury bills. * SOUTH AFRICA - Treasury holds its weekly auction of inflation linked bonds. * BOTSWANA - Botswana may release GDP figures. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks crawled higher on Friday as upbeat U.S. economic data helped revive some risk appetite lost following air strikes on Houthi militants in Yemen, while the dollar rebounded. WORLD OIL PRICES Crude oil prices fell more than $1 on Friday, after sharp gains in the previous session, as worries of a disruption to crude supplies due to Saudi Arabia-led air strikes in Yemen eased. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FOREX The Zambian kwacha is seen strengthening on positive sentiment after the president signalled a change on mining royalties opposed by foreign mining firms, but most other African currencies could weaken on dollar demand by importers. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand weakened against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, despite a fairly hawkish monetary policy statement, mainly reflecting broad-based strength of the greenback against major currencies. * South African share prices fell to their lowest level in seven weeks on Thursday as Anchor Group ACGJ.J said its board backed out of an agreement to buy Contego Holdings but gold shares rallied on upbeat spot prices. AFRICA RATES South Africa's Reserve Bank left interest rates unchanged as expected on Thursday to support the ailing economy, but signalled that inflationary pressures were narrowing its scope to pause on hiking. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling weakened on Thursday, undermined by importer demand and the International Monetary Fund's view that the local currency was over valued. KENYA SUGAR Kenya has been granted a one-year extension of sugar import limits from the regional trade bloc Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) to revamp its ailing sugar industry. EAST AFRICA INFRASTRUCTURE The leaders of five East African countries went on a charm offensive on Thursday to lure investors for a massive plan to upgrade infrastructure in the region that has made big hydrocarbon discoveries. NIGERIA ELECTION Nigeria's main presidential candidates have signed a "peace accord" ahead of hotly contested elections on Saturday in an effort to prevent religious or ethnic violence, the government said on Thursday. NIGERIA ELECTRICITY Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan's election campaign has trumpeted his reform of the power sector as a crowning achievement. But electricity shortages persist and the underperformance is a major political issue. GHANA BOND Ghana sold new five-year cedi bond on Thursday at a yield of 21 percent, the lower end of expectations, but accepted bids worth only 201.8 million cedis ($53.24 million) -- less than half the 440 million cedis it had targeted. EBOLA Two experimental Ebola vaccines, one from GlaxoSmithKline PLC and the other from biotech start-up NewLink Genetics Corp , "appear to be safe" part way through a clinical trial being conducted in Liberia, the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Thursday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on (Writing by Edmund Blair)