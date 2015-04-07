African Markets - Factors to watch on April 7

NAIROBI, April 7 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
*Mauritius, Seychelles to release inflation data for March
anytime starting on Tuesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks rose on Tuesday, following a positive lead from
Wall Street, while the dollar held onto its gains after
rebounding against the euro and yen on higher U.S. Treasury
yields.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil futures fell on Tuesday from overnight gains of nearly 6
percent after Goldman Sachs said prices needed to remain
low for months to achieve a slowdown in U.S. output growth.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand firmed to a one-week high to the dollar on
Thursday before retreating slightly, as the greenback softened
ahead of widely watched U.S. employment data.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigerian stocks leapt to an 18-week high on Thursday while the
5-year bond yield fell as investors snapped up assets in
Africa's biggest economy after a peaceful presidential vote won
by the opposition leader.
NIGERIA SECURITY
Islamist Boko Haram militants disguised as preachers killed at
least 24 people and wounded several others in an attack near a
mosque in northeast Nigeria's Borno state, a military source and
witness said on Monday.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's shilling weakened on Thursday, undermined by
dollar demand and a deadly attack by al Shabaab Islamists near
the frontier with Somalia which could further hit tourism.
KENYA TOURISM
Hoteliers from Kenya's Indian Ocean coast region and sprawling
game park reserves said tourists have started cancelling trips
to the east African nation after Islamist gunmen last week
killed 148 people at a university campus.
KENYA SECURITY
The son of a Kenyan government official was one of the masked
gunmen who killed nearly 150 people at a university last week,
the interior ministry said on Sunday.
MAURITIUS REPO RATE
Mauritius' central bank held its repo rate
unchanged at 4.65 percent on Monday, the governor said, and
forecast inflation to hover around 3 percent in
2015.
TANZANIA POLITICS
Tanzania has postponed a referendum on a new constitution after
delays in registering voters, the electoral body said on
Thursday, heightening tensions over the charter which has been
rejected by the main opposition parties.
GHANA IMF SUPPORT
The International Monetary Fund on Friday approved a three-year
$918 million financial assistance deal for Ghana aimed at
restoring economic stability and boosting job growth, and said
it would disburse about $114.8 million
immediately.
CAMEROON BOND
Cameroon will issue up to 55 billion CFA francs ($92 million) in
treasury bonds in the second quarter of 2015, state radio quoted
on Monday the finance ministry as saying.
BOTSWANA ECONOMY
Botswana's economy grew 3.3 percent quarter-on-quarter in the
three months ending in December, from a revised 1.5 percent in
the third quarter, data from the statistics office showed on
Friday.
AFRICA CRUDE OIL
African crude-exporting countries will lobby the world's oil
producers to reduce output in order to boost prices that have
fallen to levels that threaten to spark social unrest, the
African Petroleum Producers Association (APPA) said on
Friday.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on