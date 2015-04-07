版本:
African Markets - Factors to watch on April 7

NAIROBI, April 7 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
 EVENTS:
 *Mauritius, Seychelles to release inflation data for March
 anytime starting on Tuesday.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks rose on Tuesday, following a positive lead from
 Wall Street, while the dollar held onto its gains after
 rebounding against the euro and yen on higher U.S. Treasury
 yields.                          
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil futures fell on Tuesday from overnight gains of nearly 6
 percent after Goldman Sachs        said prices needed to remain
 low for months to achieve a slowdown in U.S. output growth.
                     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand firmed to a one-week high to the dollar on
 Thursday before retreating slightly, as the greenback softened
 ahead of widely watched U.S. employment data.               
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigerian stocks leapt to an 18-week high on Thursday while the
 5-year bond yield fell as investors snapped up assets in
 Africa's biggest economy after a peaceful presidential vote won
 by the opposition leader.                   
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 Islamist Boko Haram militants disguised as preachers killed at
 least 24 people and wounded several others in an attack near a
 mosque in northeast Nigeria's Borno state, a military source and
 witness said on Monday.               
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenya's shilling        weakened on Thursday, undermined by
 dollar demand and a deadly attack by al Shabaab Islamists near
 the frontier with Somalia which could further hit tourism.
                
 
 KENYA TOURISM
 Hoteliers from Kenya's Indian Ocean coast region and sprawling
 game park reserves said tourists have started cancelling trips
 to the east African nation after Islamist gunmen last week
 killed 148 people at a university campus.               
 
 KENYA SECURITY
 The son of a Kenyan government official was one of the masked
 gunmen who killed nearly 150 people at a university last week,
 the interior ministry said on Sunday.                
 
 MAURITIUS REPO RATE
 Mauritius' central bank held its repo rate             
 unchanged at 4.65 percent on Monday, the governor said, and
 forecast inflation to hover around 3 percent in
 2015.               
 
 TANZANIA POLITICS
 Tanzania has postponed a referendum on a new constitution after
 delays in registering voters, the electoral body said on
 Thursday, heightening tensions over the charter which has been
 rejected by the main opposition parties.                   
 
 GHANA IMF SUPPORT
 The International Monetary Fund on Friday approved a three-year
 $918 million financial assistance deal for Ghana aimed at
 restoring economic stability and boosting job growth, and said
 it would disburse about $114.8 million
 immediately.               
 
 CAMEROON BOND
 Cameroon will issue up to 55 billion CFA francs ($92 million) in
 treasury bonds in the second quarter of 2015, state radio quoted
 on Monday the finance ministry as saying.               
 
 BOTSWANA ECONOMY
 Botswana's economy grew 3.3 percent quarter-on-quarter in the
 three months ending in December, from a revised 1.5 percent in
 the third quarter, data from the statistics office showed on
 Friday.                
 
 AFRICA CRUDE OIL
 African crude-exporting countries will lobby the world's oil
 producers to reduce output in order to boost prices that have
 fallen to levels that threaten to spark social unrest, the
 African Petroleum Producers Association (APPA) said on
 Friday.               
 
