African Markets - Factors to watch on April 7

NAIROBI, April 7 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: *Mauritius, Seychelles to release inflation data for March anytime starting on Tuesday. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks rose on Tuesday, following a positive lead from Wall Street, while the dollar held onto its gains after rebounding against the euro and yen on higher U.S. Treasury yields. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil futures fell on Tuesday from overnight gains of nearly 6 percent after Goldman Sachs said prices needed to remain low for months to achieve a slowdown in U.S. output growth. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand firmed to a one-week high to the dollar on Thursday before retreating slightly, as the greenback softened ahead of widely watched U.S. employment data. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigerian stocks leapt to an 18-week high on Thursday while the 5-year bond yield fell as investors snapped up assets in Africa's biggest economy after a peaceful presidential vote won by the opposition leader. NIGERIA SECURITY Islamist Boko Haram militants disguised as preachers killed at least 24 people and wounded several others in an attack near a mosque in northeast Nigeria's Borno state, a military source and witness said on Monday. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling weakened on Thursday, undermined by dollar demand and a deadly attack by al Shabaab Islamists near the frontier with Somalia which could further hit tourism. KENYA TOURISM Hoteliers from Kenya's Indian Ocean coast region and sprawling game park reserves said tourists have started cancelling trips to the east African nation after Islamist gunmen last week killed 148 people at a university campus. KENYA SECURITY The son of a Kenyan government official was one of the masked gunmen who killed nearly 150 people at a university last week, the interior ministry said on Sunday. MAURITIUS REPO RATE Mauritius' central bank held its repo rate unchanged at 4.65 percent on Monday, the governor said, and forecast inflation to hover around 3 percent in 2015. TANZANIA POLITICS Tanzania has postponed a referendum on a new constitution after delays in registering voters, the electoral body said on Thursday, heightening tensions over the charter which has been rejected by the main opposition parties. GHANA IMF SUPPORT The International Monetary Fund on Friday approved a three-year $918 million financial assistance deal for Ghana aimed at restoring economic stability and boosting job growth, and said it would disburse about $114.8 million immediately. CAMEROON BOND Cameroon will issue up to 55 billion CFA francs ($92 million) in treasury bonds in the second quarter of 2015, state radio quoted on Monday the finance ministry as saying. BOTSWANA ECONOMY Botswana's economy grew 3.3 percent quarter-on-quarter in the three months ending in December, from a revised 1.5 percent in the third quarter, data from the statistics office showed on Friday. AFRICA CRUDE OIL African crude-exporting countries will lobby the world's oil producers to reduce output in order to boost prices that have fallen to levels that threaten to spark social unrest, the African Petroleum Producers Association (APPA) said on Friday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on