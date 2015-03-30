African Markets - Factors to watch on March 30

NAIROBI, March 30 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
* ANGOLA - Interest rate decision due to be announced
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stock markets were subdued on Monday in a week
book-ended with Easter holidays across the globe and a U.S.
jobs report that could affect the timing of the first hike in
interest rates there.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices fell on Monday, extending steep losses from the
previous session, as Iran and six world powers tried to reach
a deal that could add oil to the market if sanctions against
Tehran are lifted.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FOREX
The Zambian kwacha is seen strengthening on positive
sentiment after the president signalled a change on mining
royalties opposed by foreign mining firms, but most other
African currencies could weaken on dollar demand by
importers.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's rand edged weaker against the dollar on
Friday, remaining poised to move either way with inflationary
headwinds gathering and threatening the currency's recent
modest rebound.
* South African stocks snapped a two-day losing streak on
Friday as shares in cement maker PPC Ltd rose when
the firm announced the end of merger talks with a rival
firm.
NIGERIA ELECTION
Confusion and sporadic violence blighted Nigeria's tensest
presidential election since the end of army rule, with
opposition supporters disputing results on Sunday from a
turbulent southern state even before they were announced.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's shilling weakened on Friday undermined by
banks covering short dollar positions and end-month demand
from companies.
KENYA CORRUPTION
A fifth Kenyan government minister vacated her post on
Sunday, three days after President Uhuru Kenyatta said
officials cited in a report by an anti-corruption watchdog
should step aside pending investigation.
CONGO REFERENDUM
The President of Congo Republic, Denis Sassou Nguesso, said
on Friday he expected a referendum on a change to the
constitution that would allow him to stand next year for a
third term at the helm of the oil-producing nation.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on
(Writing by Drazen Jorgic)