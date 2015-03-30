African Markets - Factors to watch on March 30

NAIROBI, March 30 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - EVENTS: * ANGOLA - Interest rate decision due to be announced GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stock markets were subdued on Monday in a week book-ended with Easter holidays across the globe and a U.S. jobs report that could affect the timing of the first hike in interest rates there. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices fell on Monday, extending steep losses from the previous session, as Iran and six world powers tried to reach a deal that could add oil to the market if sanctions against Tehran are lifted. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FOREX The Zambian kwacha is seen strengthening on positive sentiment after the president signalled a change on mining royalties opposed by foreign mining firms, but most other African currencies could weaken on dollar demand by importers. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand edged weaker against the dollar on Friday, remaining poised to move either way with inflationary headwinds gathering and threatening the currency's recent modest rebound. * South African stocks snapped a two-day losing streak on Friday as shares in cement maker PPC Ltd rose when the firm announced the end of merger talks with a rival firm. NIGERIA ELECTION Confusion and sporadic violence blighted Nigeria's tensest presidential election since the end of army rule, with opposition supporters disputing results on Sunday from a turbulent southern state even before they were announced. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling weakened on Friday undermined by banks covering short dollar positions and end-month demand from companies. KENYA CORRUPTION A fifth Kenyan government minister vacated her post on Sunday, three days after President Uhuru Kenyatta said officials cited in a report by an anti-corruption watchdog should step aside pending investigation. CONGO REFERENDUM The President of Congo Republic, Denis Sassou Nguesso, said on Friday he expected a referendum on a change to the constitution that would allow him to stand next year for a third term at the helm of the oil-producing nation. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on (Writing by Drazen Jorgic)