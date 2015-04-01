版本:
African Markets - Factors to watch on April 1

NAIROBI, April 1 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 * KENYA - Central Bank auctions 182-day and 364-day Treasury
 bills 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks sagged on Wednesday, taking their lead from
 weaker U.S. shares, while the dollar slid against the yen as
 Tokyo's Nikkei recoiled in volatile trade.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil futures edged lower on Wednesday amid speculation that a
 last-minute deal over Iran's nuclear programme would be
 reached that could allow more Iranian crude onto world
 markets.     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FOREX
 The Zambian kwacha is seen strengthening on positive
 sentiment after the president signalled a change on mining
 royalties opposed by foreign mining firms, but most other
 African currencies could weaken on dollar demand by
 importers.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South Africa's rand steadied against the dollar on Tuesday
 as local data showed the trade deficit narrowed in February,
 but analysts said a stronger greenback remained a risk to the
 currency.                       
 * South African stocks fell on Tuesday after softer gold
 prices hit bullion producers and concerns over a possible
 hike in U.S. interest rates later this year put pressure on
 emerging markets.                 
 
 NIGERIA ELECTION
 Three decades after seizing power in a military coup,
 Muhammadu Buhari became the first Nigerian to oust a
 president through the ballot box, putting him in charge of
 Africa's biggest economy and one of its most turbulent
 democracies.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigerian stocks soared to a near three-month high while bond
 yields fell across maturities on Tuesday as investors
 welcomed a win for the opposition party in Saturday's closely
 fought presidential election.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS  
 Kenya's shilling        weakened slightly on Tuesday as firms
 bought dollars to settle their monthly bills, while the main
 benchmark share index rose for a second-straight day.      
                
 
 KENYA INFLATION
 Rising prices of vegetables, milk and other foodstuff
 following a spell of dry weather pushed Kenyan inflation
             above market expectations, official data showed
 on Tuesday.                
 
 UGANDA INFLATION
 Uganda's inflation              rose in March, driven higher
 for the second consecutive month by an increase in non-food
 prices, the Uganda Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.
                
 
 UGANDA OIL
 French energy company Total           is seeking
 international arbitration over a tax disagreement with Uganda
 which could further delay crude oil production in the east
 African country.                
 
 
 (Writing by Drazen Jorgic)
