African Markets - Factors to watch on May 23

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Sterling extended losses on Tuesday after a suspected
 terrorist attack killed at least 19 people and wounded 50 at
 a pop concert in the English city of Manchester, while the
 euro held gains made after German Chancellor Angela Merkel
 said the currency was "too weak".                       
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices fell on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump
 proposed the sale of half the country's strategic oil
 reserves in his budget plan, just as producer club OPEC and
 its allies are cutting output to tighten the
 market.                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand held its gains of the previous week
 against the dollar on Monday as the latest bout of U.S.
 political turmoil kept the greenback on the back
 foot.            
 
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's central bank plans to sell $100 million at a
 special wholesale spot and forwards auction on Monday as it
 tries to improve dollar liquidity and ease pressure on the
 naira.            
 
 
 NIGERIA TAXES
 Nigeria will increase the interest rate on unpaid taxes to
 discourage companies and individuals from paying late and
 racking up a larger debt, the finance ministry said on
 Monday.             
 
 
 NIGERIA POLITICS
 Nigeria arrested 55 members of a Biafran separatist movement
 on Monday during protests in the oil-rich southeast, police
 said.                
 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        was broadly stable against the
 dollar on Monday with oil importer demand for the dollar
 matching inflows from charities, traders said.            
 
 
 KENYA AVIATION
 Kenyan budget carrier Jambojet expects government approval
 this month to start flying to destinations outside the
 country, and will lease more planes to start the flights in
 the next two years, its chief executive said on
 Monday.            
 
 
 UGANDA MARKETS    
 The Ugandan shilling        was stable on Monday, supported
 by dollar inflows from non-governmental organisations and
 low demand from importers.            
 
 
 GHANA ECONOMY
 Ghana's government will ask the International Monetary Fund
 to extend its support programme to December 2018 from April
 2018 to boost efforts to stabilize the economy, senior
 government sources said on Monday.                
 
 
 GHANA RATES
 Ghana's central bank lowered its benchmark interest rate on
 Monday by 100 basis points to 22.5 percent, citing a
 downward trend in inflation towards medium-term targets of 8
 percent plus or minus 2 percentage points, Governor Ernest
 Addison said.            
 
 
 IVORY COAST COCOA
 Plentiful rain and sun last week in most regions of top
 cocoa grower Ivory Coast improved prospects for the
 April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said on Monday,
 although eastern regions continued to suffer the effects of
 a previous dry spell.            
 
 
 GAMBIA POLITICS
 Gambian authorities have seized assets including 86 bank
 accounts and 131 properties linked to former president Yahya
 Jammeh, an official said on Monday, as an investigation into
 the veteran ruler's wealth gathers pace.            
 
 
 SOUTH SUDAN VIOLENCE
 The president of war-ravaged South Sudan declared a
 unilateral ceasefire on Monday and promised to release
 political prisoners, but with no sign of a political deal
 with rebels it was not clear whether a truce would take
 hold.                                           
 
 
