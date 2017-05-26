African Markets - Factors to watch on May 26

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: Judgment of Niger opposition leader on incitement and sedition charges GLOBAL MARKETS Crude prices were on the defensive on Friday after an agreement by OPEC to extend existing supply curbs disappointed investors wagering on larger cuts, prompting a move away from riskier assets and depressing Asian stocks. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil extended falls on Friday after tumbling in the previous session when OPEC and allied producers extended output cuts but disappointed investors betting on longer or larger supply curbs. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand extended gains against the U.S. dollar to a two-month high on Thursday as the greenback stumbled after the Federal Reserve dialled down some expectations that it would hike interest rates soon. NIGERIA OIL Nigeria's Senate passed a long-awaited oil governance bill on Thursday which the president of parliament's upper chamber said would improve transparency in the OPEC member's energy industry and stimulate growth in the sector. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was steady against the dollar on Thursday with market players eyeing the central bank's monetary policy meeting on Monday, traders said. KENYA AIRLINES Kenya Airways Ltd reported a reduction in pretax losses and a return to profit at the operating level on Thursday, after carrying a record number of passengers in the past year, and said it expected a financial restructuring would be completed shortly. UGANDA MARKETS The Ugandan shilling was stable on Thursday, underpinned by a central bank removal of excess liquidity via a one-week repurchase agreement (repo) and two deposit auctions of different tenors. CONGO VIOLENCE Democratic Republic of Congo opposes an international investigation into the deaths of two U.N. investigators, the foreign minister said on Thursday, amid mounting criticism of the Congolese authorities' own probe. IVORY COAST COCOA Cocoa farmers in Ivory Coast are selling beans at below the government guaranteed minimum price as a global price decline squeezes revenues for buyers and exporters, farmers and buyers told Reuters. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on