South Africa was continent's top FDI recipient in 2013

| JOHANNESBURG
JOHANNESBURG Jan 28 Foreign direct investment
flows to Africa increased nearly 7 percent to an estimated $56
billion last year, nearly a fifth of which went to top recipient
South Africa, a United Nations report said on Tuesday.
Africa, along with Latin America and the Caribbean, helped
drive FDI inflows to developing economies to a new high of $759
billion in 2013. That was more than half of global FDI, the
United Nations Conference on Trade and Development said in its
latest Global Investment Trends Monitor.
Sub-Saharan Africa's robust economic growth, which the IMF
expects to increase to 6.1 percent in 2014, from 5.1 percent
last year, has made it an attractive destination for investors.
South Africa's performance has lagged the rest of the
region, however, with the IMF forecasting growth of 2.8 percent
in the continent's biggest economy this year, an increase from
1.8 percent in 2013.
Investors have also been unnerved by recurrent labour
unrest, most recently a platinum mining strike that began on
Thursday which has hit half of global output of the precious
metal.
Despite these woes, FDI inflows to South Africa more than
doubled to $10.3 billion in 2013, UNCTAD said, while other
African countries like Nigeria and Ghana saw a decline in
investment.
Most of the rise in FDI flows to South Africa was due to
greenfield, or new investment, particularly in the consumer
goods sector, said Masataka Fujita, head of UNCTAD's investment
trends and issues branch.
Mozambique, where companies like Brazil's Vale,
London-listed Rio Tinto and Italy's Eni are
developing huge offshore gas and coal deposits, was another
strong performer, attracting inflows of $7.1 billion, up more
than 30 percent from a year ago.
Inflows to Africa's top crude oil producer Nigeria declined
about 20 percent to $5.5 billion, the report said, largely due
to asset sales by foreign oil companies such as Royal Dutch
Shell and Chevron.