Congo drops mining code revision in face of industry pressure

CAPE TOWN Feb 10 Democratic Republic of Congo
has dropped plans to revise its mining code to boost government
revenues, the country's mines minister said on Wednesday, bowing
to fierce industry pressure amid steep commodity price drops.
The government of Africa's leading copper producer initiated
the review of the country's 2002 mining code in 2012, but mining
companies objected strenuously to proposed tax and royalty
increases, which they said would chase off new investment.
Mines minister Martin Kabwelulu told delegates at an annual
mining conference in Cape Town that the government would not
change the code, assuring investors that their money was safe.
"At this point, it should be noted that ... the government
has opted to maintain the application of the mining code and its
provisions currently in place," a slideshow presented by
Kabwelulu stated.
Congo's chamber of mines president Simon Tuma-Waku said in a
statement that the government "recognised that a more onerous
code would drive investors away from what was already a stressed
market."
"With the uncertainty out of the way, the DRC can now return
to being a competitive mining investment destination, to the
benefit of the government as well as the industry," he added.
Benchmark copper fell 25 percent last year and copper prices
are expected to hit their lowest average in more than a decade
this year as global supply outruns demand, a Reuters survey of
metal analysts showed last month.
London-based campaign group Global Witness, however,
criticised the decision as a missed opportunity to improve
management of a sector riddled with corruption.
"Weak regulation of the mining sector means that Congo's
government does not have the revenues to pay for the schools,
hospitals and roads that the population desperately needs,"
Nathaniel Dyer, a Congo campaigner for the group, said in a
statement.
"Congo's government appears to have caved in to industry
pressure to maintain the cosy fiscal terms and lax regulations
governing Congo's mining sector."
Congo's copper production fell 3.3 percent in 2015 to
995,805 tonnes, the chamber of mines said Wednesday in its
annual report, in part due to the suspension of production at
Glencore's Katanga Mining unit.
Congo is also the world's leading producer of cobalt and
mines significant quantities of gold, diamonds, tin and
tantalum.
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala in Cape Town and Aaron Ross in
Kinshasa; editing by Katharine Houreld)