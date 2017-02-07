UPDATE 1-Water scarcity tops list of world miners' worries

* Anglo aims for 95 pct recycled water over next decade
* Says water scarcity a constraint to new supply
(Adds comments from Goldcorp CEO)
By Barbara Lewis
CAPE TOWN, Feb 7 The world's top mining
companies warned on Tuesday that assets will be stranded and
investors will walk away unless they deal with water scarcity in
key mining regions such as Africa, Australia and Latin America.
After the hottest global year on record in 2016, water has
shot up the agenda at mining board meetings.
"Investors say to us: 'don't talk to us about returns'; they
want to know how we're managing water," Nick Holland, Chief
Executive Officer of Gold Fields, said at an
international mining conference in Cape Town.
Mining requires water at almost every stage of the process
and the bulk of the assets of major mining companies are in
water-stressed regions mostly in the southern hemisphere.
Anglo American has said it is striving to use as
little water as possible. It has limited water consumption by
using 65 percent recycled water and its goal is to reach 95
percent over the next decade.
"Water is one of the greatest constraints to new supply of
mined products across the industry," Anglo American Chief
Executive Mark Cutifani said.
"Investors can see there's a risk that if regions are
running short of water, there's a good chance miners will have
to divert those resources. What are we doing to anticipate
that?"
Mining companies cite examples where water has caused
conflict. For instance, Barrick Gold Corp mining
operations in Peru were disrupted in 2012 because of protests
over water supplies.
With its biggest mine in the Mexican desert, Canada's
Goldcorp, the world's third-biggest gold miner, is
investing $60 million in new technology to slash the amount of
water it uses to store mine tailings, or waste.
"To draw on wells to sustain your operations could be a
source of potential conflict down the road," Goldcorp CEO David
Garofalo said in an interview late last month, calling water the
mining industry's "number one" challenge.
The International Council on Mining and Metals, which
groups 23 firms including BHP Billiton , Rio
, Anglo American and Glencore, in
January published a position on water stewardship to enforce
best practice.
The industry body quotes research showing increased levels
of conflict because of water and the financial cost of water
issues, saying water-related infrastructure accounts for
approximately 10 percent of the industry's capital expenses.
Since 2000, water-related issues were implicated in 58
percent of mining cases lodged with the World Bank Group's
Compliance Officer Ombudsman, which deals with complaints from
communities around mining operations, data published in January
showed.
