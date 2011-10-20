AFRICA MONEY-Building the case for pan-African property funds

| JOHANNESBURG
JOHANNESBURG Oct 20 First came the mobile
phones, then the banks and discount retailers. Now, property
companies are training their sights on frontier Africa,
attracted by growing stability and wealth, a huge population and
the world's fastest rates of urbanisation.
The poorest continent is still strewn with pitfalls, not
least corruption, woeful infrastructure and haphazard laws that
can make securing "clean" title deeds on a plot of land an
arduous process.
The wide variety of legal codes found in its 50-odd
countries also adds to the headaches of anybody contemplating a
regional or pan-Africa property fund.
But stacked on the other side of the equation is the
compelling argument of demographics and growth: Africa is home
to more than a billion people, and the IMF says its economy
should expand 6 percent next year, putting it behind only China
and India.
Furthermore, Africans are flooding into cities faster than
anywhere else, with the United Nations projecting that by the
middle of the century, two-thirds of its projected 2 billion
people will live in cities, from 40 percent now.
Such urbanisation increases demand for services like modern
office space, accommodation and shopping centres, and at the
same time makes it easier and cheaper for retailers and banks to
reach consumers under one glitzy, air-conditioned roof.
"Over the next few years, the face of African property
development and ownership will change quite significantly, both
in the amount of development and in the way people are able to
invest in it as an asset class," said Mel Urdang, business
development director at Liberty Properties in Johannesburg.
Liberty manages more than $6 billion of property in South
Africa, but as opportunities become harder find in the
continent's most advanced economy, it is trying to position
itself as the shepherd of local and outside capital seeking
property deals in Africa's frontier economies.
It has already teamed up with Zambia's state pension fund to
build a $200 million shopping, office and hotel complex in
Lusaka, and a regional or pan-Africa property fund was "very
much on the drawing board", Urdang said.
With prolonged U.S. and European economic weakness
predicted, it is even more likely that international investors
will be happy to swallow the risk of a leap into Africa in
return for the premium yields that such funds would offer.
SLOWLY, SLOWLY
Others are more cautious, saying that it is one thing to
build a water-tight business model around Africa's mushrooming
mega-cities, and an entirely different thing to build a $200
million shopping mall in the teeming chaos of Lagos or Kinshasa.
"The demographics part, that's all very easy. We have
absolutely no doubt about the markets," said Des de Beer,
managing director of Johannesburg-listed property fund Resilient
.
"The difficult parts are things like title. You hear stories
about the mayor building a wall in front of developments and
then wanting compensation to knock it down. The list goes on.
It's very time-consuming."
However, with the likes of Resilient running out of
mall-less towns and cities in South Africa, it is being forced
to look to new markets in the rest of Africa.
The rapid expansion of South African retailers -- this month
high-end chain Woolworths became the latest to announce
its first Nigerian stores -- has also given the property firms
stable tenants to work with as they spread their wings.
"The opportunities here have declined and the risk profile
in West Africa is reducing. It's still very challenging, but
less challenging that it was five or ten years ago," de Beer
said. "Nigeria is the gorilla but it's the scariest."
ON THE MOVE
Other obstacles are ropey infrastructure, often amounting to
an absence of power, sewerage or passable roads, and the
possibility of governments pushing for 50 percent local
ownership of foreign ventures, as is happening in Zimbabwe.
"South African funds are looking for countries that
most-mimic South Africa from a political risk angle," said Naim
Tilly, a property analyst at Avior Research. "The low-risk
countries such as Ghana will be the starting point."
But South Africans cannot afford to wait too long, as more
nimble operators already 'in Africa' are squeezing into the
space, and could start driving up prices.
Turnstar Holdings , a $180 million Botswana-listed
property company, has just spent $77 million on a shopping and
office complex in Dar es Salaam and is looking at similar
ventures in Zambia, Kenya, Uganda and Ghana.
"We are trying to be everywhere there is a stable democracy
and a stable economic outlook," said managing director Jakes
Motlhabane. "I don't know of any African fund that has managed
to spread across Africa. That's what we're aiming to do."
