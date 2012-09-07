AFRICA MONEY-Franchises target Africa with fashion, food and fitness

| JOHANNESBURG, Sept 7
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 7 From fried chicken to ice
cream and body-building supplements, international franchises
are making inroads into Africa, tapping into consumers' hunger
for their brands as developed markets stagnate.
Hilton Hotels, owned by asset manager Blackstone, Yum
Brands' Kentucky Fried Chicken and the fashion retailer
Mango are some of the companies driving the growth of
franchising in Africa. Others in the fast food, automotive and
education sectors are also expanding into the continent.
Franchising creates opportunities for African entrepreneurs
and provides jobs in the formal sector, while for brands it is a
chance to enter a new market at a lower cost and with a business
partner who is familiar with the terrain.
"It's an inexpensive means to expand using the money of
others," said Kendal Tyre, editor of a new book on franchising
in Africa. "You have a franchisee who is coming in and paying a
franchise fee to have access to your system that you've
developed over some period of time."
However, weak judicial systems, corruption and poor
infrastructure are still deterrents for potential franchisors.
The repatriation of profits from some African countries can also
be difficult and there are concerns about the protection of
intellectual property.
Until recently, franchising in Africa had only taken hold
in the continent's more advanced economies, such as South Africa
and Egypt. South Africa's 300 billion rand ($36 billion)
franchise sector accounts for 12 percent of GDP, according to
Standard Bank.
The industry employs around 500,000 people directly. Nearly
700 brands operate franchises, including KFC and McDonald's, and
home-grown businesses such as Nando's, a chicken restaurant.
But as Western brands face slowing growth at home they are
paying closer attention to the rest of Africa, encouraged by
legal and economic reforms and governments keen to spur the
growth of small businesses, said Tyre, who edited Franchising in
Africa: Legal and Business Considerations.
Countries such as Nigeria, Kenya and Zimbabwe have
established franchise associations, which can provide a code of
ethics and standards and also assist in disputes. The African
Development Bank (AfDB) is also helping Senegal, Tanzania and
Ethiopia set up their own associations.
As more Africans enter the middle class, franchisors also
hope to benefit from pent-up demand for their products. By 2020,
Africa's consumer spending will amount to $1.4 trillion and 128
million households on the continent will have discretionary
income, according to McKinsey.
"There's a growing middle class that is really eager for a
lot of goods and services that aren't currently available," said
Tyre. "And it's not simply fast food. It's automotive, beauty,
clothing stores, professional services, childcare."
NIGERIAN ALLURE
Franchising in Nigeria, whose 160 million people have an
almost insatiable desire for imported goods, is still in its
infancy but firms see it as too big to ignore, said Anayo Agu, a
commercial specialist at the U.S. consulate in Lagos.
"In the last two years we've noticed tremendous interest in
Nigeria," he said. "If you can access Nigeria you actually have
the whole of Africa to tap into."
KFC, which entered Nigeria in 2009, is the most well-known
international franchise. Spanish fashion retailer Mango also has
three stores in the country, adding to its five in South Africa.
Two major fast food retailers are due to set up franchises
before the end of the year, said Agu, declining to name them. He
added that an ice cream retailer was also looking to move in.
Other U.S. firms that have signed deals include Crestcom
International, which provides management training, Precision
Tune Auto Care and IN2IT, a nutrition and fitness franchise
which offers kickboxing and pilates classes, along with muscle
building pills and protein shakes.
Agu believes franchising may be the best way of limiting
Nigeria's huge informal sector as it gives entrepreneurs a
template for running a business.
"The biggest problem is getting people to understand that
the only way you can run a business and grow it is if it is
system-driven," he said. "Once you have a system like that you
can't avoid tax. You must play by the rules."
Many countries have made progress in the areas of
intellectual property protection and repatriation of profits,
but franchisors often find it difficult to seek legal redress
for problems because of inefficient legal systems, according to
the AfDB, which is planning its first conference on franchising
in Africa next year.
Perhaps the biggest sign of progress would be the
proliferation of McDonald's restaurants throughout Africa. It is
only in a handful of countries, like South Africa, Mauritius and
Egypt, suggesting others do not meet its stringent rules and
standards.
"It gives you a good indication of whether or not there's
something important missing," said Robert Zegers, chief
investment officer at the AfDB. ($1 = 8.2 rand)