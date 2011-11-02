Equatorial Guinea seeks more oil, gas exploration

CAPE TOWN Nov 2 Equatorial Guinea wants a more
aggressive oil and gas exploration programme as it seeks
enhanced foreign investment in its mainstay hydrocarbon economy
and expects to sign at least 10 new production sharing contracts
(PSC) by June 2012, a minister said on Wednesday.
Last year the sub-Saharan nation, one of Africa's largest
oil producers, signed several oil concession deals, including
two with Russia's Gazprom Neft < SIBN.MM >.
Gabriel Obiang Lima, the country's Minister of Mines,
Industry and Energy, said a bid round for new blocks would
likely be held in January as the country invited companies to
submit letters of intent to acquire acreage.
"This is a new policy of the government of Equatorial
Guinea, to have a more aggressive exploration (programme) and
invite companies to come into the country," Obiang Lima told an
Africa oil and gas conference.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf)