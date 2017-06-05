UPDATE 1-Equatorial Guinea sees Fortuna FLNG off-taker decision in August

(recasts, adds details)
By Wendell Roelf
CAPE TOWN, June 5 Equatorial Guinea has
short-listed Royal Dutch Shell and oil traders Gunvor
and Vitol for an off-take agreement at its
Fortuna floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) export terminal
and expects to make a final decision by August, its oil minister
said on Monday.
Fortuna FLNG will be Africa's first deepwater floating
liquefaction facility, with production capacity of 2.2 million
tonnes per year and an estimated start-up in 2020.
"Our criteria for selection (of the preferred off-taker) is
very simple - whoever gives more money. So, whoever provides the
biggest cash and good terms and alternatives to the state,"
Gabriel Obiang Lima, minister of mines and hydrocarbons, said at
a press conference on Monday in Cape Town
"Clearly the ball is with the off-takers. We have already
had discussions with them," he said.
British oil and gas explorer Ophir Energy said in
May it plans to borrow $1.2 billion from Chinese banks to back
the development of Fortuna.
Addressing delegates at an African oil and gas conference
earlier, Obiang Lima said he saw scope for adding another two
FLNG terminals by year-end, as demand for LNG grew particularly
on the continent.
He said the latest OPEC member, who joined the oil producing
cartel in May, has entered into a binding agreement with OneLNG
SA to explore the liquefaction and commercialisation of natural
gas in offshore Blocks O and I.
OneLNG is a joint venture between Golar LNG and
Schlumberger to rapidly develop gas reserves into LNG.
"That combination will give us a lot of flexibility," Obiang
Lima said.
He also named the winners of the 2016 licensing round for
onshore and offshore blocks, with Ophir Energy among
seven companies that included firms from Israel, Ireland and
South Africa, who were awarded seven blocks.
Earlier Equatorial Guinea, a former Spanish colony and
Sub-Saharan Africa's third largest oil producer, signed a
production-sharing contract for offshore block EG-11 with U.S.
oil major ExxonMobil, for one of the blocks on offer.
"Block EG-11 is the jewel among a group of already very
prospective blocks that we are signing in 2017," Obiang Lima
said in a statement.
ExxonMobil already operates Zafiro field, the largest oil
producing field in Equatorial Guinea, and Obiang Lima said the
country intended raising oil output to 300,000 bpd by 2020.
