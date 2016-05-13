Exxon declares force majeure on Nigerian Qua Iboe crude - traders

SINGAPORE May 13 Exxon Mobil has declared force majeure on Nigerian Qua Iboe crude exports after trouble with a pipeline disrupted supplies, three traders said on Friday.

This brings the total Nigerian crude outage to about 700,000 barrels per day (bpd), one of the traders said.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Exxon reduced Qua Iboe output following the pipeline problem. Qua Iboe has the largest output of Nigeria's crude grades and was set to account for 317,000 bpd of exports in June.

Exxon, which operates the terminal for Qua Iboe exports, could not be immediately reached for comment.

