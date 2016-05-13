Exxon declares force majeure on Nigerian Qua Iboe crude - traders

SINGAPORE May 13 Exxon Mobil has
declared force majeure on Nigerian Qua Iboe crude exports after
trouble with a pipeline disrupted supplies, three traders said
on Friday.
This brings the total Nigerian crude outage to about 700,000
barrels per day (bpd), one of the traders said.
Reuters reported on Thursday that Exxon reduced Qua Iboe
output following the pipeline problem. Qua Iboe has the largest
output of Nigeria's crude grades and was set to account for
317,000 bpd of exports in June.
Exxon, which operates the terminal for Qua Iboe exports,
could not be immediately reached for comment.
