Mozambique targets new hydrocarbon licensing round in 2014

CAPE TOWN Nov 27 Mozambique is poised to launch
its fifth oil and gas bidding round next year, mainly offshore,
and is waiting for parliament to pass an amended petroleum law,
a government official said on Wednesday.
The former Portuguese colony is prominent among east
Africa's new hydrocarbon frontier markets, with giant gas finds
off its coast fuelling an exploration boom.
"If it is likely that this year the law is approved, it is
likely we will have the bidding round sometime next year," said
Jose Branquinho, resource assessment director at the National
Petroleum Institute (INP).
He told Reuters on the sidelines of an African oil and gas
conference that INP, Mozambique's regulatory authority for
petroleum activities, was looking at blocks in the deep water
Rovuma basin, as well as offshore Zambezi Delta and Beira High
regions. The last round was held in 2009.
"We are primarily looking at offshore, but we are
considering the possibility of having some few areas onshore to
offer as well," Branquinho said.
The INP would make recommendations but the government would
have the final say on when the licensing round took place and
how many blocks were offered.
Italy's Eni, whose giant discovery in Mozambique's
Rovuma basin is the group's biggest resource with an estimated
80 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas, and U.S. company Anadarko
Petroleum are among major operators active offshore.
South Africa's Sasol is operating inland, where the
Pande-Temane fields also hold multiple trillion cubic feet of
recoverable gas.
Branquinho said other areas under consideration after the
fifth licensing round included the offshore Zambezi to Rovuma
and the South Mozambique basins.