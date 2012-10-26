Africa Oil's Twiga well suffers mechanical issues

LONDON Oct 26 Canadian explorer Africa Oil's Twiga South-1 well being drilled in Kenya has suffered "minor mechanical issues" and as a result an announcement on its results has been slight delayed, until "early to mid-November" the company said on Friday.

The company, which shares the well on Block Block 13T with Britain's Tullow Oil, said the issues have now been addressed. "The well is now drilling ahead," it said in a statement.