Japan's Toyota Tsusho to design Uganda-Kenya crude pipeline

NAIROBI Nov 26 Japan's Toyota Tsusho
has won a contract to design an oil export pipeline from Uganda
to Kenya's coast, a Kenyan official said on Wednesday, as the
countries seek to start crude production.
Oil discoveries in Uganda and Kenya and gas deposits found
off Tanzania and Mozambique have turned east Africa into a
frontier for hydrocarbon exploration.
Landlocked Uganda is planning to start crude production in
2018, while in neighbouring Kenya, Tullow Oil and Africa
Oil are expected to submit development plans in late
2015.
Kenya estimates its crude oil reserves to be about 1 billion
barrels - which experts say is enough to make a pipeline viable
even without Uganda, which estimates its reserves at 6.5 billion
barrels.
In June, the two countries and Rwanda invited bids for a
consultant to oversee a feasibility study and initial design for
the construction of the 1,300 km (808 mile) pipeline estimated
to cost about $4.5 billion.
"Toyota Tsusho have already been awarded the contract for
the feasibility study and preliminary engineering design, their
final report is expected by mid-April next year," Joseph
Njoroge, the energy ministry's principal secretary said on
Wednesday.
Kenya's government has said that the pipeline designer would
also be required to supervise the construction of a fibre optic
cable from Uganda's oil fields in Hoima through the Lokichar
basin in northwest Kenya, where the country has found oil
deposits, to Kenya's proposed Lamu port.
The consultant is also expected to design tank terminals in
Hoima, Lokichar and Lamu, the ministry said.
