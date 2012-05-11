Rising inequality threatening African growth-report

| ADDIS ABABA
ADDIS ABABA May 11 Rising inequality across
Africa could curtail the continent's economic gains, a leading
think-tank said on Friday, warning governments they risked
instability unless unemployment and hunger were tackled.
In its annual report, the Africa Progress Panel lauded the
continent's growth, saying 70 percent of Africa's total
population now lived in countries that have recorded growth
rates of more than four percent in the last decade.
It noted, however, that most countries were not on track to
achieve the Millennium Development Goals by 2015, while there
was minimal progress on education, child nutrition and maternal
health.
Despite rapid economic growth creating a growing middle
class, only four percent earned more than $10 a day with half of
the population living below $1.25, said the report launched on
the sidelines of the World Economic Forum for Africa.
"Disparities in basic life-chances - for health, education
and participation in society - are preventing millions of
Africans from realising their potential, holding back social and
economic progress in the process," said former United Nations
Secretary-General Kofi Annan, the panel's chair.
The continent's youth population is set to nearly double
from the turn of the century to 246 million by 2020, with 74
million jobs needed in 10 years to stop rising unemployment.
"Failure to create jobs and opportunity for a rapidly
growing and increasingly urbanised and educated youth population
may have catastrophic consequences, socially, economically and
politically," the report said.
Sub-Saharan Africa's economies, buoyed by expanding
agricultural output, will enjoy growth of more than 5 percent
this year, according to the International Monetary Fund.
East Africa, which has been hit by drought, grew by 5.8
percent in 2011, with rising investment on agriculture in
Ethiopia boosting growth to around seven percent.
Despite massive improvement on food security, more than 200
million people still need humanitarian aid, the report said.
"Africa is on its way to becoming a preferred investment
destination, a potential pole of global growth, and a place of
immense innovation and creativity," said Annan.
"But there is also a long way to go, and Africa's
governments must as a matter of urgency turn their attention to
those who are being left behind."