IBM wins $66 mln contract with Fidelity Bank Ghana

WASHINGTON Aug 5 International Business Machines Corp has won a $66 million, five-year contract with Fidelity Bank Ghana to manage IT infrastructure and services, the two companies said on Tuesday.

The announcement was made at the U.S.-Africa Business Forum, part of a three-day Africa summit that has brought together political leaders, officials and business executives in Washington.

Fidelity Bank Managing Director Edward Effah said in a statement the relationship with IBM would help the bank deliver on new challenges posed by rapid growth in the banking sector and increased competition. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)