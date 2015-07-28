Western Union to boost anti-money laundering efforts - exec

ACCRA, July 28 Western Union Co plans to invest more in its compliance and monitoring systems in a renewed effort to combat fraud and money laundering, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

Jean Claude Farah, Western Union's president for Africa, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe and CIS, said the New York-listed money transfer firm currently spends $250 million a year on compliance and money laundering controls globally.

Nevertheless, Western Union's Irish division was fined 1.75 million euros ($1.93 million) this year after regulators found loopholes in its anti-money laundering controls.

"As part of this commitment to tighten control systems, we'll be committing additional resources in our operations, including Africa, in order to ensure there are no loopholes," Farah told Reuters at an event in Ghana.

He declined to give figures.

Ghana was the first African country to launch Western Union services in 1995.

Farah said despite infrastructure limitations in Africa, Western Union was poised to increase operations beyond the current 50 countries.

"In terms of the outlook, it can only be positive because not many industries and people have discovered Africa," Farah said.

Farah said there were no plans to list Western Union on any other stock exchange outside the New York bourse, where it has traded for the past 150 years. ($1 = 0.9048 euros) (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo)