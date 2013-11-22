BRIEF-Africa Hydrocarbons says BHN-1 well in Tunisia to be suspended

UPDATE 1-Dakota Access Pipeline to start interstate service May 14
April 13 The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline will begin interstate crude oil delivery on May 14, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
Nov 22 Africa Hydrocarbons Inc : * A status report on operations of the bhn-1 well in Tunisia * Co has a 47.5% working interest in bhn-1 exploration well on the bouhajla
permit in northeastern Tunisia * Attempts were made to inject acid into abiod formation to clean up near
wellbore zone;injections could not be completed * Wellbore will now be suspended while awaiting arrival of wellbore imaging
equipment into country,which is expected within 30 days * Says operational issues regarding the completion will delay the evaluation of
bhn-1 * Perforation of wellbore was ineffective * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Verizon Communications Inc is considering making a buyout offer for Straight Path Communications Inc which would top AT&T Inc's $1.25 billion bid, people familiar with the matter said.