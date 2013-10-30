UPDATE 1-African Barrick to beat output target, cost cuts on track

LONDON Oct 30 Tanzania-focused miner African
Barrick Gold said it would exceed its annual production
target and was on track with a cost-cutting plan, giving hope
that the company's new boss is starting to turn the company
around.
The FTSE 250 company, whose poor performance meant it was
under pressure even before a gold price rout began in April,
said it would produce more than 600,000 ounces. It had said in
July that output would be at the upper end of previous guidance
of 540,000 to 600,000 ounces.
Bradley Gordon, appointed as chief executive in August, said
in a statement on Wednesday that, as a result, cash costs would
be at the lower end of its guidance of $925-$975 per ounce.
Third-quarter pretax profit of $31 million compared with the
$34 million it made in the same period last year, on a realised
gold price which was 22 percent lower.
Spot gold was trading at $1,346.11 early on
Wednesday.
The company said it was on track to meet a goal of over $100
million in cost reductions this year to help improve
profitability in a lower gold price environment.
African Barrick is one of many precious metal miners
battling to turn a profit after gold recorded the steepest falls
in a generation earlier this year from which it has yet to
recover. The price of gold has fallen over 20 percent so far
this year, prompting many producers to shelve projects, reduce
overheads and put non-core assets on the block.
The company, 74 percent-owned by Canada's Barrick Gold
, said an expansion project at its Bulyanhulu mine was
on track to start production in the first quarter of next year.
A plan to mine a different part of its North Mara mine,
however, would be deferred while it carried out further studies,
it added.
Shares in African Barrick, which have slumped 61 percent
over the last year, closed at 170.1 pence on Tuesday, valuing
the company at 702 million pounds ($1.13 billion).