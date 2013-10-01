African Bank issues 105 mln Swiss Franc unsecured bond

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
JOHANNESBURG Oct 1 African Bank Investments said on Tuesday it had issued a senior unsecured bond worth 105 million Swiss francs ($116 million) at a coupon rate of 5.5 percent.
The bond, whose proceeds will be used for general funding purposes at the South African lender, will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under African Bank's $2 billion Euro Medium Term note programme. ($1 = 0.9043 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Ed Cropley)
April 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
* Luxury brands face dilemma over unsold stock in demand downturn
PARIS, April 12 French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron will push to give more power to European finance ministers to set bank capital rules to boost credit flow in the economy, his adviser, French European parliamentarian Sylvie Goulard said on Wednesday.