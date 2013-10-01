African Bank issues 105 mln Swiss Franc unsecured bond

JOHANNESBURG Oct 1 African Bank Investments said on Tuesday it had issued a senior unsecured bond worth 105 million Swiss francs ($116 million) at a coupon rate of 5.5 percent.

The bond, whose proceeds will be used for general funding purposes at the South African lender, will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under African Bank's $2 billion Euro Medium Term note programme. ($1 = 0.9043 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Ed Cropley)