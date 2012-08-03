African Barrick sees "minimal" hit from pension protest

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 16
ZURICH, Feb 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,458 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
LONDON Aug 3 Tanzania-focused African Barrick Gold said protests at its Bulyanhulu mine over government changes to the country's pension legislation would prove only a "minimal" hit to output, with the mine set to return to full production later on Friday.
"It was a minority of the workforce," a spokesman for the company said, after local media reports said the company had been forced to halt work at the Tanzanian mine for two days. The spokesman confirmed operations were suspended late on Wednesday.
Workers had been protesting over a new section of Tanzania's pension law that no longer allows the withdrawal of contributions before a worker reaches retirement age, The Citizen newspaper reported this week.
"Operations have already resumed and we expect to be operating at full capacity by this evening. As such the production impact is expected to be minimal," he said.
Bulyanhulu, in northwest Tanzania, some 55 km south of Lake Victoria, accounted for almost 40 percent of the group's total gold output in 2011. The mine employed 2,853 people including contractors at the end of last year.
African Barrick is a unit of Canadian mining major Barrick Gold.
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Lenovo Group Ltd Chairman Yang Yuanqing on Thursday said the company was on track to turn around its mobile phone business in the October-December quarter of 2017, or by the end of the business year through March 2018 at the latest.