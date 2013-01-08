版本:
2013年 1月 8日

BRIEF-African Barrick Gold shares open down 19 pct

LONDON Jan 8 African Barrick Gold PLC : * Shares open down 19 percent, majority-owner Barrick Gold ends talks with

Chinese buyer over stake sale
