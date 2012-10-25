CORRECTED-RESEARCH ALERT-African Barrick Gold: Citigroup raises price target

BRIEF-Enerflex qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.54
* Enerflex reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend
(Corrects to change currency from "euros" to "pence (p)") Oct 25 African Barrick Gold Plc : * African Barrick Gold Plc : Citigroup raises price target to 439p from 423p; rating sell * Centamin Plc : Citigroup raises price target to 136p from 120p; rating buy * Fresnillo Plc : Citigroup raises to neutral from sell; price target to 2008p from 1792p * Hochschild Mining Plc : Citigroup raises price target to 551p from 498p; rating neutral * Lonmin Plc : Citigroup cuts price target to 547p from 659p; rating neutral * Nord Gold : Citigroup raises price target to $6.77 from $6.32; rating buy * Petropavlovsk Plc : Citigroup raises price target to 579p from 540p; rating buy * Polymetal International Plc : Citigroup raises price target to 1078p from 965p; rating sell * Randgold Resources Ltd : Citigroup raises price target to 8580p from 8041p; rating neutral
For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1580
* Enerflex reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend
* Proved reserves at December 31, 2016 increased to 40.5 million barrels of oil equivalent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Freehold Royalties Ltd sets quarterly production record, increases dividend and revises guidance upwards