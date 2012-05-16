UPDATE 1-African Barrick ups royalty pay to Tanzania by 1 pct

May 16 African Barrick Gold said it
will pay the Tanzanian government an additional one percent in
royalty, citing the current gold price environment.
The FTSE 250 miner, a unit of the world's largest gold
producer Barrick Gold, said the new royalty would be in
addition to its prevalent three percent rate stipulated in its
existing mineral development agreements with the government.
Spot gold is currently trading at a four-and-a-half
month low of $1,531.13 an ounce on concerns over the European
debt crisis. U.S. June gold futures, which often dictate
spot gold, are at their lowest since late December.
Last month, African Barrick that has four producing mines
-all in northwest Tanzania - reported a 17 percent fall in
first-quarter output, but reiterated its full-year production
forecast.
Shares of the company, which have fallen 8 percent since
reporting first-quarter results, were down 4 percent at 316
pence at 0716 GMT on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.