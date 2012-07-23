UPDATE 2-African Barrick first-half earnings dented by rising costs

* H1 net down 46 percent to $65 million
* Cash costs jump 43 percent to $938 per ounce
* Maintains full-year production guidance despite H1 drop
* Sees costs at upper end of expectations
* Shares down 6 pct vs 3 pct sector fall
By Sarah Young
LONDON, July 23 African Barrick Gold Plc
suffered a near halving in first-half profits, battered
by lower production and a worse-than-expected rise in costs due
to an increased reliance on expensive diesel-fueled power
generation.
The Tanzania-focused company, a unit of Barrick Gold Corp
, said costs would now be at the higher end of its
estimated range for the year, but kept its cost of production
guidance at $790 to $860 per ounce as improved grades and
production levels would help bring down costs.
"When we ... use back-up power, which we're finding we have
to do more and more ... the costs of that are three times the
cost of the power off the national grid," Chief Executive Greg
Hawkins told Reuters on Monday.
African Barrick's power costs were more than analysts were
expecting, said Hawkins, meaning the company's core quarterly
earnings (EBITDA) of $81 million came in behind a consensus
forecast of $88 million.
For the six months to June 30, the company posted net profit
of $65 million, 46 percent lower than in the same period last
year, after cash costs in the first six months of the year
jumped 43 percent to $938 per ounce, from $655 a year ago.
Westhouse analyst Rob Broke called the quarterly results
disappointing, highlighting the jump in the cost of producing
each ounce.
Shares in African Barrick traded down 6 percent at 355 pence
by 1016 GMT, underperforming the European mining sector as a
whole which was 3 percent lower.
HIGHER PRODUCTION
Gold output for the year will still be in line with the
company's forecasts, it said, as it will move to extract the
metal from more productive parts of some mines over the rest of
the year, easing cost pressures.
"The company will require around 30 percent higher
production in the second half to reach the lower end of the
guided range," Canaccord analyst Dmitry Kalachev said. "Although
we continue to believe that this is achievable, we note the
historically challenging operating environment."
Hawkins conceded that the company expected the power supply
from the Tanzanian national grid to continue to be unreliable,
but was confident the higher grades would enable the company to
meet 2012 production guidance of between 675,000 and 725,000
ounces of gold, within its target cost range.
"Obviously you're spending about the same sort of dollars,
but you're getting a lot more production for it and your cash
cost per ounce will naturally come down," he said.
Shrugging off the impact of lower half-year profits, the
company announced a 25 percent jump in its interim dividend to
$4.0 cents per share.
"We've set ourselves up for the second half of the year.
We've affirmed our confidence in where we're tracking in terms
of what we've done with the dividend," Hawkins said.
African Barrick also said it would spend A$20 million ($20.7
million) on buying exploration properties in Kenya, in a
partnership with Lonmin that expands its footprint
outside Tanzania for the first time as part of a long-stated
plan.