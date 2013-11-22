版本:
BRIEF-Africa Oil announces fifth consecutive major oil discovery in Kenya

Nov 22 Africa Oil Corp : * Announces fifth consecutive major oil discovery in Kenya * Says agete-1 exploration well in block 13t, onshore northern Kenya, has

discovered and sampled moveable oil * Says estimated 100 metres of net oil pay in good quality sandstone reservoirs * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
