2013年 11月 23日

BRIEF-Africa Oil Q3 net loss per share $0.01

Nov 22 Africa Oil Corp : * Third quarter of 2013 financial and operating results * Q3 net loss per share $0.01 * Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
